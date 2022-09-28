scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Watch: Kolkata Durga Puja club performs Chandipath in English, netizens divided

The Durga Puja celebrations started across West Bengal with Mahalaya on September 25.

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated with much pomp and show. Different clubs and societies organise elaborate and innovative pandals to host the 10-day-long Durga Puja celebration every year that starts with Mahalaya and ends with Maha Dashami.

This year, a club in Kolkata decided to host a recital of Chandipath in English, a video of which is going viral.

On Tuesday, journalist Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) posted a video on Twitter in which a group of musicians is seen performing a religious recital in English. While sharing the 55-second video, Saha wrote, “This #DurgaPuja club in #Kolkata translated legendary #Bengali narration of Chandipath to English for larger global audience. Outcome is hilarious. Can #English ever replace the richness of our language, do justice to the quintessential emotion that is evoked only in our language?”

The netizens were divided on the English version of religious texts. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Keeping aside the painstaking efforts by the organisers & performers here, this is quite hilarious to hear.”

Another person wrote, “Hilarious as it is I don’t think the translation is the problem. It’s a great effort. There are and should be translations of canons and no point fetishizing the original. The problem is that they are trying to replicate the meter of recitation which English does not allow.”

As per a report by TV9 Bangla, the English recital of the religious hymns took place at the pandal set up by the Kundghat Pragati Sangh in Kolkata. The organisers used the English version of Mahishasura Mardini translated by artist Supriya Sengupta. Sengupta, an engineer by profession, translated the original text into English as it was the last wish of his mother.

