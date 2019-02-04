 #MamataVsCBI: Bengal Chief Minister’s dharna inspires memes on social media

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began an indefinite dharna after alleging a coup against her government on Sunday, netizens reacted to the development with memes and jokes by using hashtag #MamataVsCBI. The standoff between the ruling TMC party and the Centre began after the detention of CBI team that reached Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him in connection with chit fund scams.

Amidst the showdown, Kolkata Police also surrounded the CBI office. This led to an unprecedented show of support for a police officer from Mamata Banerjee, who announced she would begin an indefinite sit-in protest against the Centre, at whose behest the CBI was allegedly pursuing the Kolkata chief.

While many took to social media to express their views on the situation, there were others who were quick to convert the ongoing in a meme fest.

