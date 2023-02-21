Belgium content creator known for dancing with strangers attends Indian wedding; video delights netizens

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Ed People has more than 3.82 lakh followers on Instagram where he regularly posts videos of himself learning dance moves from people of different cultures.

Dancing is an integral part of weddings in India, especially when the groom’s procession or baraat arrives. Guests indulge in all the fun and festivities and dance their hearts out. A content creator who is known for dancing to different cultures with strangers on Instagram recently attended a wedding in India and got to experience it first-hand.

Ed People from Belgium, who is known for making videos in which he asks strangers if they can teach him their favourite dance moves, posted a clip of him attending an Indian wedding on January 27 and it has amassed more than 3.56 lakh views. “Can you teach me your favourite dance move?” he shouts into the camera surrounded by wedding guests. He is then seen swaying to the beats of dhol and executing different moves as he allows himself to get fully immersed in the full experience.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed People (@ed.people)

“Bro welcome to India! You are going to have the best time of your life,” commented a user. “Bro went to learn dance moves. Ended up forgetting about it and enjoyed the wedding,” said another. “This made me smile. Thank you so much,” appreciated a third. “He is having the time of his life..and best part is he hasn’t even reached to the famous “Naagin” move yet,” wrote another netizen. “Being an Indian I am so overwhelmed,” shared yet another.

Ed People has more than 3.82 lakh followers on Instagram where he regularly shares videos of himself shaking a leg with strangers and learning their traditional dance moves from salsa, remate, hakken and can-can to Indian dances like bhangra, garba and kathak.

