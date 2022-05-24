scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Beggar buys motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife. Watch video

After his wife Munni complained of backache while travelling in their tricycle, the destitute man bought the two-wheeler.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 24, 2022 2:13:02 pm
beggar buys moped, beggar buys motorcycle for wife, MP beggar buys bike, beggar, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, indian expressThe destitute couple's achievement has won hearts online and many users appreciated them.

A beggar from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh bought a motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife. After his wife Munni complained of backache while travelling in their tricycle, the destitute man bought the two-wheeler.

In a clip shared by ANI on Twitter, Munni is seen feeding Sahu. The couple sits beside a busy road and Munni affectionately gives food to Sahu’s mouth. The clip also shows Sahu sitting on a garlanded motorcycle and Munni stands beside him. Later, Munni sits on the back seat and Sahu rides the motorcycle in style.

“Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore,” Sahu was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

Watch the video here:

The destitute couple’s achievement has won hearts online and many users appreciated them. “Wow Never stop dreaming, keep working for it,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “True love definition.”

Before this, Raju Patel, a destitute man from Bihar grabbed attention online as he started using PhonePe for begging. Patel became a popular figure at Bettiah railway station and netizens labelled him as “India’s first digital beggar”.

