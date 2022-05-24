Beggar buys motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife. Watch video

A beggar from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh bought a motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife. After his wife Munni complained of backache while travelling in their tricycle, the destitute man bought the two-wheeler.

In a clip shared by ANI on Twitter, Munni is seen feeding Sahu. The couple sits beside a busy road and Munni affectionately gives food to Sahu’s mouth. The clip also shows Sahu sitting on a garlanded motorcycle and Munni stands beside him. Later, Munni sits on the back seat and Sahu rides the motorcycle in style.

“Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore,” Sahu was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH A beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu buys a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife Munni in Chhindwara, MP pic.twitter.com/a72vKheSAB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 24, 2022

The destitute couple’s achievement has won hearts online and many users appreciated them. “Wow Never stop dreaming, keep working for it,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “True love definition.”

Before this, Raju Patel, a destitute man from Bihar grabbed attention online as he started using PhonePe for begging. Patel became a popular figure at Bettiah railway station and netizens labelled him as “India’s first digital beggar”.