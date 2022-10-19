scorecardresearch
Watch: Beaver builds ‘dam’ inside an animal rehabilitation facility

The tendency to build ‘dams’ around a flowing stream, which is an important step in creating beaver lodges, is almost instinctive in beavers

Beavers, popularly known as ecosystem engineers, are known for building elaborate homes for themselves by changing the landscape around them. The tendency to build ‘dams’ around a flowing stream, which is an important step in creating beaver lodges, is almost instinctive in beavers. A video documenting this has now gone viral.

The video shows a beaver bringing wood logs and placing them together. There is the faint sound of running water in the background, which could be the reason why the skilled rodent was prompted to build a dam.

The video showing this interesting beaver behaviour was posted online by a Twitter user named Sue (@SueM2022) on October 18. It has so far gathered over 1.5 million views. The viral video was captioned, “This Beaver is in a rehab facility and decided to build a dam at the doorway – LOL. You can take the animal out of the wild but you cant take the wild out of the animal.”

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “So cute, and the way she hopped and almost giggled when you called her name was proof that she was having a blast doing something she knew she shouldn’t do!”

As per the New Scientist, beavers live in a structure called a ‘beaver lodge’ which is constructed in the middle of a water body. The beavers first build a dam around a stream that creates a pool of flooded water. They then build a dome-shaped structure in the middle of the inundated area. These lodges can only be accessed through an underwater entry that keeps the beavers protected from predators such as wild animals that cannot delve into the water.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:21:42 pm
