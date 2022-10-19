Watch: Beaver builds ‘dam’ inside an animal rehabilitation facility

Beavers, popularly known as ecosystem engineers, are known for building elaborate homes for themselves by changing the landscape around them. The tendency to build ‘dams’ around a flowing stream, which is an important step in creating beaver lodges, is almost instinctive in beavers. A video documenting this has now gone viral.

The video shows a beaver bringing wood logs and placing them together. There is the faint sound of running water in the background, which could be the reason why the skilled rodent was prompted to build a dam.

The video showing this interesting beaver behaviour was posted online by a Twitter user named Sue (@SueM2022) on October 18. It has so far gathered over 1.5 million views. The viral video was captioned, “This Beaver is in a rehab facility and decided to build a dam at the doorway – LOL. You can take the animal out of the wild but you cant take the wild out of the animal.”

This Beaver is in a rehab facility and decided to build a dam at the doorway – LOL. You can take the animal out of the wild but you cant take the wild out of the animal. pic.twitter.com/ygr2iWca9j — Sue (@SueM2022) October 17, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “So cute, and the way she hopped and almost giggled when you called her name was proof that she was having a blast doing something she knew she shouldn’t do!”

This Beaver is in a rehab facility and decided to build a dam at the doorway – LOL. You can take the animal out of the wild but you cant take the wild out of the animal. pic.twitter.com/ygr2iWca9j — Sue (@SueM2022) October 17, 2022

The way it happily lollops back to get more building materials is a joy in itself. — Rose Spook 👻 (@rosebiscuit) October 19, 2022

The hops at the end are EVERYTHING!!!! 🥰🥰🥰 — Kyle Aletter Oldham (@sassygal09) October 19, 2022

If you play the sound of running/streaming water on speakers they will instinctually start building a dam over the speaker even if there is no body of water they can find — Butthead (@buttheadmma) October 19, 2022

I find this oddly moving. And i love the hopping run back at the end — Michael Ordoña (@MichaelOrdona) October 19, 2022

It should make you happy! That adorable beaver is in wild animal rehab which means she was rescued, likely after a serious injury, and a team of humans is working hard to make it possible for her to return to the wild. She’s making sure her dam skills don’t get rusty. — caroline mccarthy (@caro) October 18, 2022

As per the New Scientist, beavers live in a structure called a ‘beaver lodge’ which is constructed in the middle of a water body. The beavers first build a dam around a stream that creates a pool of flooded water. They then build a dome-shaped structure in the middle of the inundated area. These lodges can only be accessed through an underwater entry that keeps the beavers protected from predators such as wild animals that cannot delve into the water.