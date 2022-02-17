Bear and its cubs crash wedding reception in Chhattisgarh. Watch video

A wedding reception in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district had three uninvited guests as a bear and two of its cubs invaded the pandal. The animals were caught on camera as they sauntered onto the dais meant for the newlyweds.

In the viral video, the bear and its cubs walked around the wedding venue as if inspecting it. The mother bear kept sniffing the stage floor and looked around curiously. The wedding lights twinkle all around them as they carried out their investigation.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan. He wrote, “They are not happy with the arrangement. It seems.”

Watch the video:

The clip, shared on February 16, has amassed more than 20,000 views so far. Some users found the clip funny while others raised concerns over human-animal conflict. “It means they also want to enjoy the party with them,” commented a user. “They are not happy with human interference into their life,” wrote another user.

Videos of bears never failed to amaze netizens. Earlier, a bear in Wyoming, US found a GoPro, switched it on and started shooting by itself. The animal was seen holding the camera and bringing it close to its face and mouth before putting it back in the snow