Watch: Bear falls off cliff after locals pelt it with stones in J&K’s Kargil

"Heartbreaking & inhuman. Why invade their habitat in the first place?" tweeted Mufti while sharing the 9-second video, which was originally shared by former director Tourism, Kashmir, Mehmood Shah.

The eight-second distressing clip was shared by former director Tourism, Kashmir, Mehmood Shah and sparked a social media outrage.

A heart-wrenching video of a bear tumbling down into a stream from a mountain ridge will break your heart. A clip, which is now going viral on social media, shows a bear struggling to get a hold on an uneven rocky cliff in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil before some people start pelting stones at it. The video, retweeted by the former chief minister of the state Mehbooba Mufti, shows the animal barely managing to stay steady before losing balance and falling off as people continued to pelt it with stones.

In the clip, the brown bear can be seen climbing the steep mountain after it was chased by the people of the nearby village in Drass area of Kargil district in Ladakh region of the state. The eight-second distressing clip was shared by former director Tourism, Kashmir, Mehmood Shah and sparked a social media outrage.

After the clip went viral, many demanded that those who pelted stones be identified. Following the incident, the deputy commissioner of Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary ordered an inquiry and teams from the wildlife and other departments were directed to trace the animal. “An FIR has been registered,” the DC said, adding that they are looking to identify the people who threw stones.

(With inputs from PTI)

