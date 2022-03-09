‘Sher Khan and Baloo’: Bear stands up to a tiger. Watch video

A solitary bear did not get intimidated by a tiger sitting on its path and stood up on its hind legs to take on the big cat. A video showing the bear’s encounter with the tiger has been doing rounds on social media.

In the clip, the tiger is seen eyeing the bear heading towards it as it wags its tail while resting on the mud road in a forested area. Surprisingly, the bear jumps and then stands up on its hind legs. The tiger does not move an inch, but curiously watches the bear’s act.

The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Saket Badola was captioned, “Greetings, of a slightly different kind.” The 11-second clip has garnered more than 24,000 views so far.

Netizens started talking about the reactions of both the animals. Some users praised the tiger while some cheered for the bear. “Tiger doesn’t care,” commented a user while another user commented, “He practically jumps up!”

According to National Geographic, sloth bears are solitary animals and grow up to six feet in length. They stand on their hind legs when they are threatened and display their foreclaws as a defence mechanism.

Recently, a video of the rescue and release of a Himalayan black bear went viral. The video showed the bear leaping out of a cage and running to the wilderness. Before that, a video showing a bear and its two cubs entering a wedding stage</strong> had left netizens in splits. The mother bear carried its two cubs on its back and sniffed around the stage floor as wedding lights glittered around them.