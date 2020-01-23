Follow Us:
‘Wildlife is full of surprises’: Bear’s tiger chase has netizens thrilled

Viewed over 36,000 times, the video has triggered several reactions with many lauding the bear's reactions. However, some also wondered whether the tigers in the clip were indeed cubs pranking an attack.

January 23, 2020
tiger, tiger bear fight, tiger bear viral fight ranthambore park, rajasthan The 1.21-minute clip, which was tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, features two tigers sitting in close vicinity with a bear before the confrontation. (Source: PIxabay.com)

An interesting encounter between a sloth bear and two tigers at the Ranthambore National park in Rajasthan has impressed netizens after it went viral on social media.

The 1.21-minute clip, which was tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, features two tigers sitting in close vicinity with a bear. However, as one of the big cats moves towards the bear, the nonchalant animal rises on its hind legs to intimidate the approaching tiger.

“This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark . Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises,” tweeted Nathwani while sharing the video.

Viewed over 36,000 times, the video has triggered several reactions with many lauding the bear’s reactions. However, some also wondered whether the tigers in the clip were indeed cubs pranking an attack.

