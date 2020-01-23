‘Wildlife is full of surprises’: Bear’s tiger chase has netizens thrilled

The 1.21-minute clip, which was tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, features two tigers sitting in close vicinity with a bear before the confrontation. (Source: PIxabay.com) The 1.21-minute clip, which was tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, features two tigers sitting in close vicinity with a bear before the confrontation. (Source: PIxabay.com)

An interesting encounter between a sloth bear and two tigers at the Ranthambore National park in Rajasthan has impressed netizens after it went viral on social media.

The 1.21-minute clip, which was tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, features two tigers sitting in close vicinity with a bear. However, as one of the big cats moves towards the bear, the nonchalant animal rises on its hind legs to intimidate the approaching tiger.

ALSO READ | Video of two male tigers fighting goes viral, tourists who recorded it criticised

“This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark . Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises,” tweeted Nathwani while sharing the video.

This video captures an unexpected #clash between #Tiger & Sloth Bear in #Rajasthan’s @ranthamborepark. Just as the Tiger seems to dominate the unaware Sloth Bear, it springs at the Tiger and scares it off! #Wildlife is full of such wonders & surprises.@ParveenKaswan @WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/bbyfP6uFuZ — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 21, 2020

Viewed over 36,000 times, the video has triggered several reactions with many lauding the bear’s reactions. However, some also wondered whether the tigers in the clip were indeed cubs pranking an attack.

Incredible… unperturbed by presence of 2 tigers! pic.twitter.com/K53CDpXbkU — kamal (@Kamaalsharma) January 21, 2020

1. Sloth Bear doesn’t really wants to confront, but had to face the tigers.

2. Makes itself taller than the tigers to drive them off

3. Doesn’t show it’s back, as far as possible.. initially walks back..

4. When back does get exposed, runs the fastest it can..

Wild life morals.. — Dr.Deepak Arkalgud (@DArkalgud) January 22, 2020

The tigers will “bear” this in mind the next time they hunt — sandy (@sandy61974399) January 21, 2020

Sher Khan and Balu — RAJALAXMI PANIGRAHY (@dfhjnbxx) January 21, 2020

They are Tiger cubs indeed and probably pranking an attack — Arvind Tomar (@ArvindT48458513) January 21, 2020

They are Tiger cubs indeed and probably pranking an attack — Arvind Tomar (@ArvindT48458513) January 21, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd