Bear Grylls shares photo of him enjoying chai with PM Modi, calls it ‘one of his favourite pics’

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appearance in Discovery’s popular series ‘Man vs Wild’ hosted by Bear Grylls, making 3.6 million record impressions. Now, in a throwback photo, the host shared a moment from the show calling it one of his “favourite photos”.

The photo from the showed showed Grylls and PM Modi sharing a cup of tea against picturesque setting of a river in the woods. PM Modi enjoyed his adventurous trip sans any security cover, that too deep inside the world-famous Jim Corbett National Park, left millions of viewers of this superhit series in India — and across the world — spellbound.

“One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks,” the British television adventurer tweeted.

The episode saw the politician braving the rain and the cold in the jungles — and smelling elephant dung during their adventure. One of the major tasks saw them crossing the freezing river in the Corbett that saw Grylls building a makeshift raft by using anything and everything available in vicinity.

Before the premier, Modi said in a statement had said: “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”