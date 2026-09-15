Trapped at 16,500 feet: Men cut through ice, save bear cub with mother watching

A group of men went to extraordinary lengths to rescue a bear cub that had fallen into a deep crevasse at an altitude of 16,500 feet. A video of the rescue, shared on social media, shows the men cutting through the ice and carefully pulling the trapped cub to safety despite the difficult terrain and the presence of its mother nearby.

Instagram account Nature lovers (@safar_he_manzil_hai) shared the video and said the bear cub had become trapped in the crevasse at the high-altitude location. “The biggest problem was that his mother Bhalu was nearby and she was not letting anyone go near him.”

The footage shows the cub stuck beneath a narrow opening in the ice as several men work to widen the passage using ice axes. Once there was enough room, one of the rescuers reached down and tied a rope around the cub’s hand. The men then pulled the animal upwards while others continued breaking the surrounding ice to create a wider opening.

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“Despite dangerous terrain, high heights and the presence of mother, our team has continued rescue operation with courage, patience and determination. After a lot of hard work we managed to get that little bear out safely,” the account wrote in the caption.

The team added, “A very challenging rescue operation at a height of 16,500 feet — but seeing a child safe every effort seems successful.”

After being pulled out, the cub can be seen moving away from the rescuers. It appears to be limping, prompting the person recording the video to point out that the animal seemed to be injured even though the rescue itself was successful.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature lovers (@safar_he_manzil_hai)

The video has garnered millions of views, with social media users praising the rescuers for putting themselves at risk to save the animal.

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“Your courage, dedication, and tireless efforts in making this rescue possible deserve the highest praise. By risking your own safety to protect this bear, you have shown true heroism and humanity. This successful mission is a testament to your teamwork, discipline, and unwavering commitment to service. May your example continue to inspire society and remind us that real strength lies in compassion and responsibility. Salute to you all officers,” one user wrote.

“Quite a brave and courageous rescue. Thank you for this incredible effort, putting your lives at risk & completing the rescue,” another commented.

“Thank you, but I really hope he is ok, looked like his shoulder was dislocated,” a third user reacted.