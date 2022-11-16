‘On this day in 2013’: BCCI shares emotional video of Sachin Tendulkar’s heartfelt retirement speech

On this day in 2013, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also known as ‘God’, bid adieu to international cricket after a glittering 24-year career. He played his final and 200th Test against the West Indies at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and it culminated in India winning the match.

Sachin scored 74 runs in his final Test innings before he was dismissed by spinner Narsingh Deonarine, who had him caught by Darren Sammy. When Sammy took that catch, he didn’t celebrate as it was Sachin’s last innings and the whole stadium was stunned in silence.

BCCI posted a video from the day when Sachin made a heartfelt speech after the match and the whole stadium erupted with the chant “Sachin, Sachin”. The moment still gives goosebumps to Indian cricket fans.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and also say that time has flown by rather quickly. But the memories that you have left with me will always be with me for ever and ever specially Sachin, Sachin, that will reverberate in my ears till I stop breathing,” he had said in the emotional speech.

“On this day in 2013, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt bid adieu to international cricket. Relive his emotional speech that moved everyone, here,” BCCI captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

On this day in 2013, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt bid adieu to international cricket. Relive his emotional speech that moved everyone, here – https://t.co/bAVfiAEcaP #Legend #SRT pic.twitter.com/hhtwWfzExs — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2018

“God of cricket hangs his boot today… Thank you Sachin for your dedication, application & moreover humbleness towards this great game,” commented a Twitter user. “This was the day when I cried for the last time,” shared another.

“I remember leaving my midway vacation trip and joining everyone at Wankhede.. ppl told me you could watch on TV but #Sachin was an Emotion that time and how could I miss that #SRT200.. Bcoz of him our childhood was awesome,” another person posted.

Sachin Tendulkar retired with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 51 hundreds and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs with 49 hundreds.