Independence Day: BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Updated: August 16, 2022 12:01:57 pm
As India celebrated 75 years of Independence Monday, the BBC Archive posted an interview of the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Twitter.
The interview is from June 1953 and it marked the first television appearance of Nehru. Nehru was introduced in the interview by William Clark as one of Asia’s most prominent statesmen.
“Yes, this is the first time I’m facing this ordeal. In fact, I know very little about television, except what I’ve heard about it,” Nehru says when asked if it was his first time on TV.
Kingsley Martin, the editor of the New Statesman and Nation, asks Nehru why there was so little resentment in India towards the British “in view of our past history”.
“Well, partly we don’t, I suppose, hate for long or intensively, but chiefly I think because the background that Mr Gandhi gave us during all these past decades,” says Nehru in response to the question.
Answering another question on the common ideals of democracy, Nehru says, “But there is a tendency, if I may say so, for leading statesmen in Europe and America to look at the world from Europe and America. Well, if we look at the same world with the same principles, from lets us say Delhi or Karachi, the world looks slightly different.”
“Geography counts. Take the question of China. China is a distant country to most people in Europe and America. China, the country, having a 2,000-mile frontier with India, well it’s a different picture to us immediately,” he adds.
Watch the interview below:
Today marks 75 years since the partition of India.
In June 1953, independent India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru appeared on the BBC for his television debut. 🧵1/4 pic.twitter.com/kD7raYC1zA
— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) August 15, 2022
“Today marks 75 years since the partition of India. In June 1953, independent India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru appeared on the BBC for his television debut,” says the caption of the video.
Subscriber Only Stories
Since being posted, the video has received more than 1.2 million views and over 23,000 likes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Vegetarian women have 33% greater risk of hip fracture – here are three things you can do to reduce your risk
William Ruto: From ‘hustler’ to Kenya’s president-elect
Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second baby together: ‘Few decisions are divinely timed’
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he’s marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina’s comment on his shirtless pic
Independence Day: BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru
Pakistani musician’s rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ wins hearts online. Watch video
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
TNEA 2022 rank list released; Renjitha K tops engineering entrance exam
Pune Inc: Fictiv, a California-based startup, picks Pune as its India home base
‘Hindi literature written by a woman has gained recognition’: Alka Saraogi on winning the Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Samman
Maharashtra: Nearly 200 people cheated in ‘rice puller’ metal scam, suspended railway cop arrested
Genelia Deshmukh ‘feels good’ about walking 20,000 steps; how many steps should one take for better health?