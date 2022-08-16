Independence Day: BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence Monday, the BBC Archive posted an interview of the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Twitter.

The interview is from June 1953 and it marked the first television appearance of Nehru. Nehru was introduced in the interview by William Clark as one of Asia’s most prominent statesmen.

“Yes, this is the first time I’m facing this ordeal. In fact, I know very little about television, except what I’ve heard about it,” Nehru says when asked if it was his first time on TV.

Kingsley Martin, the editor of the New Statesman and Nation, asks Nehru why there was so little resentment in India towards the British “in view of our past history”.

“Well, partly we don’t, I suppose, hate for long or intensively, but chiefly I think because the background that Mr Gandhi gave us during all these past decades,” says Nehru in response to the question.

Answering another question on the common ideals of democracy, Nehru says, “But there is a tendency, if I may say so, for leading statesmen in Europe and America to look at the world from Europe and America. Well, if we look at the same world with the same principles, from lets us say Delhi or Karachi, the world looks slightly different.”

“Geography counts. Take the question of China. China is a distant country to most people in Europe and America. China, the country, having a 2,000-mile frontier with India, well it’s a different picture to us immediately,” he adds.

