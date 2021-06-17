scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’ now available for download, gamers celebrate with happy tears and memes

A revamp of PUBG Mobile in India is all set to be back and the game's beta version is now available for download. Gamers on social media can't keep calm and are now rejoicing with memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2021 3:07:57 pm
Gamers on social media can't keep calm and are now rejoicing with memes.

After weeks of anticipation, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s beta version was finally available for download on Thursday. Soon, the joyous news took social media by storm, with gamers elated to play a desi version of their favourite PUBG again. Now, it’s raining memes on Twitter.

Even though Krafton, the South Korean gaming company, is yet to release the official version for the public, gamers were left in a frenzy signing in for the beta program. The game is available on the Google Play Store.

“Progress made while in Early Access will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases. An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day. The link for the Early Access will remain the same as indicated above,” the company said.

The joyous news created a huge buzz on social media with hashtags #battlegroundmobileindia and #PUBG dominating trends on Twitter in India. Many shared memes to capture the sentiments of Indian parents, unhappy with the fact that the game is back.

Users can download the game and will be required to create a new account as they won’t be able to access their old PUBG Mobile account. However, the game is allowing users to transfer their PUBG account’s data.

