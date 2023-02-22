scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
‘Battle of Baghpat’: Netizens recall iconic fight that broke out between two groups of chaat sellers in small UP town

A fight between the two groups had broken out over customers and one man among them stood out for his henna-streaked hair.

A fight between the two groups had broken out over customers.

If you are a history buff, then you must be quite familiar with the historic battles fought in Panipat or Haldighati, but for social media users, there is another battle that has become iconic for the meme material it gave. Two years to this day, the ‘battle of Baghpat’ was fought in the small town in UP between two groups of chaat sellers.

A fight between the two groups had broken out over customers and one man among them stood out for his henna-streaked hair. The man named Harendra, dubbed ‘chacha’ by social media users, became fodder for memes as he was also the most active participant in the street brawl.

On the second anniversary of the epic battle, social media users recalled the fight that gave them many reasons to smile. In the video, several men fought with sticks and rods as passers-by stood in disbelief. The fight seemed like a scene straight out of a Bollywood film in the ’90s and many users also added dramatic music to the clip. An edited video of lightsabers replacing the sticks and rods to give the fight a Star Wars makeover also trended. Netizens recalled the iconic fight with funny memes.

The fight broke out between the two groups of chaat sellers called Shiv Chaat Bhandar and Nav Durga Chaat Bhandar on a crowded street whimsically named Atithi Bhawan. The brawl became viral after a local journalist, who was hit on his right hand by a rod, shot the video. Eight people from both sides were arrested and charges, including attempt to murder, were slapped on them. The matter had even reached the state police headquarters in Lucknow.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:01 IST
