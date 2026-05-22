Bat faints due to extreme heat in Bundelkhand’s court complex, lawyers rush to save it

India is currently battling an intense spell of heat, with several regions reeling under extreme temperatures and dry winds. The scorching weather has not only made daily life difficult for people but is also severely affecting animals and birds. A distressing video has gone viral on X, showing a bat collapsing in Bundelkhand’s Hamirpur, due to high temperatures reportedly touching 46 degrees Celsius.

The incident took place inside a district court complex, where a bat hanging from a tree suddenly fell unconscious due to the unbearable heat. Lawyers present at the spot quickly realised the animal was suffering from dehydration and exhaustion. They immediately poured water around the bat and gently tried to revive it. In the video, the visibly exhausted bat can be seen desperately licking the water. Moments later, it slowly began moving again, showing signs of recovery.

Watch the video:

Amid a searing 46°C heatwave in Bundelkhand’s Hamirpur, a bat collapsed from a tree inside the district court complex, apparently unable to survive the extreme temperatures. Lawyers gathered around the exhausted animal and tried to revive it with water. pic.twitter.com/SjTaB85Bek — Deepak-Lavania (@dk_lavania) May 21, 2026

The clip has triggered emotional reactions online. One person commented, “They should call a wildlife rescue organisation or the forest dept for the rescue.” Another user wrote, “The cost of environmental damage we humans have done is being paid by the voiceless animals and birds. Year on year scorching heat!! Breaking record. It’s high time that the government brings in a very crucial, detailed policy to mitigate the climate crisis.”

A third individual added, “This is so sad, next time people must call up any animal or bird hospital(google can provide more info) they do send volunteers to help. But great try by lawyers and people around who tried to help the animal.”

A fourth user commented, “That extreme heat is truly brutal; it’s commendable to see those lawyers showing such compassion.”

Heatwave in India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts for several states, warning that temperatures in some regions may rise up to 45 degrees Celsius over the coming days. Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue through the week, especially across North-West and Central India.

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh remain under a ‘red’ alert for severe heatwave conditions. These include Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Fatehpur, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj.

Story continues below this ad

Eastern Maharashtra has also been placed under a severe heatwave warning for the next three days. Meteorological expert Shrikant told ANI that Vidarbha is likely to remain under severe heatwave conditions, while temperatures across the state are expected to stay unusually high for at least another week. Central Maharashtra and Marathwada have also been flagged for heatwave conditions.

Apart from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, states such as Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also expected to face extreme temperatures, according to IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav.

Given the worsening conditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Ministry of Ayush, has issued a public health advisory urging people to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothes, and consume fruits and fluids rich in electrolytes to prevent heat-related illnesses.