Thursday, September 10, 2020
‘I can’t believe this’: Tote bag made out basmati rice sack sells for $15 in US, puzzles netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 10, 2020 3:43:31 pm
basmati rice bag viral picture, basmati rice tote bag, basmati rice trending, basmati rice bag price, indian express, indian express newsInterestingly, it took only a day for the bag to be sold out. (@naahrun/Twitter)

While Basmati rice sacks are a common sight in India, it seems to be of much greater value abroad. A Twitter user recently posted a picture of a tote bag made out of a basmati rice sack being sold for $15 in Chicago, leaving desi netizens shocked.

“I can’t believe this is real,” tweeted user @naahrun while sharing the image of the sack that has been repurposed into a tote bag. The image, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a brown rice sack embellished with a red zipper and yarn details. Interestingly, it took only a day for the bag to be sold out.

Since being shared on the microblogging website, there has been a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many trying to wrap their head around the simple bag fetching as much as $15. Some also shared more pictures of such bags being sold on e-commerce websites.

