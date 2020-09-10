‘I can’t believe this’: Tote bag made out basmati rice sack sells for $15 in US, puzzles netizens

Interestingly, it took only a day for the bag to be sold out. (@naahrun/Twitter)

While Basmati rice sacks are a common sight in India, it seems to be of much greater value abroad. A Twitter user recently posted a picture of a tote bag made out of a basmati rice sack being sold for $15 in Chicago, leaving desi netizens shocked.

“I can’t believe this is real,” tweeted user @naahrun while sharing the image of the sack that has been repurposed into a tote bag. The image, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a brown rice sack embellished with a red zipper and yarn details. Interestingly, it took only a day for the bag to be sold out.

i can’t believe this is real- pic.twitter.com/JXP1mj8OBK — nurhan (@naahrun) September 4, 2020

Since being shared on the microblogging website, there has been a flurry of reactions from netizens, with many trying to wrap their head around the simple bag fetching as much as $15. Some also shared more pictures of such bags being sold on e-commerce websites.

Actually when I was small I used one of those to carry my toys and snacks to my grandparents and back home — Aisha Taras (@aisha_taras) September 5, 2020

Okay, but it’s sustainable, reusable, and durable, so WHY NOT pic.twitter.com/edEdFfDANq — morgue 🍄 (@issarareone) September 5, 2020

IS THIS A BAG????????????? THE RICE BAG TURNED INTO A BAG — 사랑해(I LOVE YOU) (@hyunfull) September 5, 2020

There are are so many of these on Etsy I’m crying pic.twitter.com/VkG1GgpXZD — 𝐍.🌈🌻 (@badassflowerbby) September 5, 2020

HELP pic.twitter.com/BYm2lnjARV — Ⓐ 🍃 ᵃ ᶜ ᵃ ᵇ (@rektihavebeen) September 5, 2020

People who drink “chai tea” will buy this — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) September 5, 2020

