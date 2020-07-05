‘Bartan dho liye’: Man’s rant over endless household chores leaves netizens in splits

While the clip was shared earlier in May, it has gone viral again with many relating to the situation. While the clip was shared earlier in May, it has gone viral again with many relating to the situation.

While the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has forced people working from home to also simultaneously manage household chores like cooking and cleaning due, a viral clip, featuring actor Sumeet Vyas, has exactly summed up the plight of officer goers, leaving netizens in splits.

The 4,54-minute clip, titled “Bartan dho liye“, is a rant by a man who is struggling to find a perfect balance between household chores and office. The clip begins with Vyas sweeping the floor and he soon turns to the camera, expressing how much he misses the office. However, the conversation soon turns into a rant with Vyas cribbing about the never ending household work. Here, take a look:

Problems of WFH pic.twitter.com/5HWQSdRBUl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 5, 2020

While the clip was shared earlier in May, it has gone viral again, with many relating to the situation. “Side effects of work from home,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

Sir it is very intresting and truth 🙏👌 — GNSG🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SWAINGN1) July 5, 2020

Side effects of work from home. — jitendra S (@jitendrasarda) July 5, 2020

If we find humour in stressful situations we can overcome any hurdle!!This was sensible & funny at the same time.😂😂😂😂😂 — Jaishree Misra (@top_gun55) July 5, 2020

I can relate to it…😅😂🤣 — Ubiquitous (@vaibarg) July 5, 2020

Hahaha. The best line. ‘So nahi paa raha hu main. Sota hu toh sapne me aata hai ki kal subah uthke firse yeh sab karna padega’. Stuck in vicious circle — Deepak Khatri (@deepak_khatri) July 5, 2020

Hilarious ! Story of us all 😂 — Simy Dhar (@simydhar) July 5, 2020

