scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 05, 2020
COVID19

‘Bartan dho liye’: Man’s rant over endless household chores leaves netizens in splits

The 4,54-minute clip, titled "Bartan dho liye", is a rant by a man who is struggling to find a perfect balance between household chores and office.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2020 4:07:42 pm
covid-19, lockdown, coronavirus, sumeet vyas rant viral video, While the clip was shared earlier in May, it has gone viral again with many relating to the situation.

While the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has forced people working from home to also simultaneously manage household chores like cooking and cleaning due, a viral clip, featuring actor Sumeet Vyas, has exactly summed up the plight of officer goers, leaving netizens in splits.

The 4,54-minute clip, titled “Bartan dho liye“, is a rant by a man who is struggling to find a perfect balance between household chores and office. The clip begins with Vyas sweeping the floor and he soon turns to the camera, expressing how much he misses the office. However, the conversation soon turns into a rant with Vyas cribbing about the never ending household work. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

While the clip was shared earlier in May, it has gone viral again, with many relating to the situation. “Side effects of work from home,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement