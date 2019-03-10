‘A true role model,’ say netizens as Barbie honours Dipa Karmakar

Dipa Karmakar, who became the first Indian female gymnast to win a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was recently honoured by Barbie for “breaking boundaries to inspire” the next generation girls.

Over the past years, Barbie, the fashion doll manufactured by the American toy company Mattel, has seen many avatars. The doll brand, which was launched in 1959, has transformed from featuring “pretty” dolls to Barbie being a surgeon, a news anchor, an astronaut and a president among other roles. Yet again, to celebrate its 60th anniversary this year, the company decided to honour women role models, who in their own way, have broken boundaries and stood out among the rest.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to #CloseTheDreamGap, we are honoring #MoreRoleModels from around the world than ever before. These women are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls,” tweeted the official handle of the doll brand along with a picture featuring the 20 role models.

Karmakar was immortalised with a doll wearing a red leotard along with a bronze medal. Acknowledging the honour, the 25-year-old gymnast shared a picture with the doll and tweeted, “Barbie has always shown girls that they can be anything!! On the occasion of her 60th anniversary, I am honoured to be selected as a Barbie Role Model to help inspire the next generation of girls!”

Many lauded the doll brand as well as congratulated Karmakar and called her a “true” role model.

