Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

Watch: Barasingha jumps over man, creates chaos in Punjab market

The clip features a barasingha randomly appearing at a market in Nangal Dam. Not clear where to go, the visibly scared animal attempts to run away from the crowd and jumps over a man sitting on a cycle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 28, 2021 12:35:12 pm
Barasingha, Barasingha viral video, Barasingha punjab, Barasingha punjab market, Barasingha trending, punjabi news, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered over 4,000 likes and is flooded with amused reactions.

In a bizarre moment, a swamp deer created a chaos at a market in Punjab leaving onlookers stunned. The 25-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, has prompted hilarious reactions online.

Shared by Punjab Tv Prime, the clip features a ‘barasingha’ randomly appearing at a market in Nangal Dam. Not clear where to go, the visibly scared animal attempts to run away from the crowd and jumps over a man sitting on a cycle. It then jumps over a fence to finally escape.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 4,000 likes and is flooded with amused reactions. However, many also called the man in the video lucky, who was unhurt after the animal jumped over him.

