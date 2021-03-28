Watch: Barasingha jumps over man, creates chaos in Punjab market

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 4,000 likes and is flooded with amused reactions.

In a bizarre moment, a swamp deer created a chaos at a market in Punjab leaving onlookers stunned. The 25-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, has prompted hilarious reactions online.

Shared by Punjab Tv Prime, the clip features a ‘barasingha’ randomly appearing at a market in Nangal Dam. Not clear where to go, the visibly scared animal attempts to run away from the crowd and jumps over a man sitting on a cycle. It then jumps over a fence to finally escape.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 4,000 likes and is flooded with amused reactions. However, many also called the man in the video lucky, who was unhurt after the animal jumped over him.