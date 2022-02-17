‘Mere yeh geet yaad rakhna’: Amul dedicates latest topical to ‘Disco King’ Bappi Lahiri

Leaving an irreparable void, Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night. Soon, netizens took to social media to pay homage to the “King of Disco”, known for his electrifying beats with covers and artworks, and Amul too joined in.

Featuring the 69-year-old in a monochrome topical, the dairy brand wrote: “Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna (Do remember this song of mine, as you leave)”, referring to the composer’s iconic song sung by Kishore Kumar in the 1976 film Chalte Chalte.

Portraying the famous musician sitting by a piano and also singing against the backdrop of disco light ball, tugged at the heartstrings of fans online.

Lahiri, who heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of chart-topping songs in India, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday of obstructive sleep apnea. The singer had been in the hospital for almost a month and returned home on Monday. He is survived by son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri.

Known for introducing a vibrant new sound to Hindi film music in the late 70s and 80s, he is credited to have made disco-pop mainstream in India. However, he was never just restricted to dance numbers that earned him international fame. He showed his versatility in a wide range of unforgettable melodies in both the Hindi and Bengali film music industry.

Songs like ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer’ have stood the test of time and some of his most popular hits, like ‘Tamma Tamma’, have found new fame recently.