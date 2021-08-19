scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

War of the cookies fought on Twitter as biscuit brands chip at each other: May the best tweet win

Just chipping in, other popular products that have been people's favourite for long, started to fire shots at the company.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 19, 2021 7:13:32 pm
funny brand posts, Britannia biscuits banter on twitter, britannia chipping banter, popular brands viral banter, funny news, odd news, indian expressPeople loved how each product got busy with puns to poke fun.

Indian Twitter was abuzz with banter as a popular brand of cookies launched a new variety of biscuits and many popular brands banded together to come with a slew of witty repartees. The creative thread has is now entertaining the netizens.

Giving a ‘chocolatey’ twist to buttery Good Day, Britannia Industries launched their choco chip version. To introduce the new biscuit, it unveiled an ad on Twitter. As it asked netizens to show love, the brand’s other products got chatty on the microblogging site.

Other popular products that have been people’s favourite for long, soon chipped in. While some seemed jealous and jocularly claimed the company of “cheating”, others began to rant — garnering all the attention on the platform. As the company came up with creative replies to pacify those feeling left out, people on Twitter seemed to be having the last laugh. The hilarious thread also saw #JustChippingIn briefly trending on Twitter.

“Were you ever committed or were those days just cheat days? ” wrote one digestive biscuit saying that it thought it will always remain their “first choice”.

Of course, no banter on social media is fun without some puns, so there were many wordplays involved as well as complaints flooded in the reply section.

As conversation progressed there were also idea about biscuits reinventing themselves.

But what really stole the show was original Good Day’s reply. Asking all others to stop bickering, it tweeted savagely: “Hey guys let’s stop chipping away at each other. I mean….that’s what appraisal meetings are for”. It extended its support to the new member to the team and quipped: “And if you play nice, there might be a bonus in it for all of us”

Soon, the conversation inspired other brands to join in as well. From Snickers to Amazon Prime Video, others too chimed in to have some fun.

Netizens loved the banter filled with puns and jokes. Many said that they could not wait for their chai-and-cookie time as the war of biscuits raged on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X