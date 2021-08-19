War of the cookies fought on Twitter as biscuit brands chip at each other: May the best tweet win

Indian Twitter was abuzz with banter as a popular brand of cookies launched a new variety of biscuits and many popular brands banded together to come with a slew of witty repartees. The creative thread has is now entertaining the netizens.

Giving a ‘chocolatey’ twist to buttery Good Day, Britannia Industries launched their choco chip version. To introduce the new biscuit, it unveiled an ad on Twitter. As it asked netizens to show love, the brand’s other products got chatty on the microblogging site.

Just chipping in to introduce the all-new chocolaty and oh so crunchy Good Day Chocochip Cookie! Hope you show it all your love and happiness 😊 #JustChippingIn #GoodDayChocochip https://t.co/JWjzxWE2ah — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) August 19, 2021

Other popular products that have been people’s favourite for long, soon chipped in. While some seemed jealous and jocularly claimed the company of “cheating”, others began to rant — garnering all the attention on the platform. As the company came up with creative replies to pacify those feeling left out, people on Twitter seemed to be having the last laugh. The hilarious thread also saw #JustChippingIn briefly trending on Twitter.

“Were you ever committed or were those days just cheat days? ” wrote one digestive biscuit saying that it thought it will always remain their “first choice”.

Don’t be like that @NutriChoice! You’ll always be my first choice. Just trying ‘fit’ #GoodDayChocochip into the group too 😄 — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) August 19, 2021

Very much there @britannia_magic! But let’s create more magical moments with #GoodDayChocochip as well 😄 — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) August 19, 2021

Nobody can replace my OG BFF! But let's try adding #GoodDayChocochip into the group as well? We can all chip in to go for a trip soon. — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) August 19, 2021

Of course, no banter on social media is fun without some puns, so there were many wordplays involved as well as complaints flooded in the reply section.

😂 Had to treat myself to something chocolaty for a change @britannia_treat. #GoodDayChocochip — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) August 19, 2021

Hahaha I didn’t mean to break some hearts today @LittleHeartsIN. Was just showing some ❤️ to #GoodDayChocochip — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) August 19, 2021

I’m actually feeling 50-50 about whether we should be sweet or act salty with you chocochip. Hmm…how about you lagao some maska-chaska to us and then we’ll decide? 😉 #JustChippingIn #GoodDayChocochip — Britannia5050 (@Britannia5050) August 19, 2021

As conversation progressed there were also idea about biscuits reinventing themselves.

New Good Day Chocohip huh! I too have a start up idea @BritanniaIndLtd How about we put some chocolate into Britannia Marie Gold? That way every time someone dips a Britannia Marie Gold in tea, it gets all Chocola-Tea 😃 #JustChippingIn #GoodDayChocochip — britanniamariegold45@gmail.com (@britanniamarie1) August 19, 2021

But what really stole the show was original Good Day’s reply. Asking all others to stop bickering, it tweeted savagely: “Hey guys let’s stop chipping away at each other. I mean….that’s what appraisal meetings are for”. It extended its support to the new member to the team and quipped: “And if you play nice, there might be a bonus in it for all of us”

I agree! — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) August 19, 2021

Soon, the conversation inspired other brands to join in as well. From Snickers to Amazon Prime Video, others too chimed in to have some fun.

Just so you know @Britannia, we also deliver moral support. So what would you like? Some flowers, some coffee or maybe even some chocolaty cookies?😛#JustChippingIn #GoodDayChocochip — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) August 19, 2021

Trust us @BritanniaIndLtd , hunger gets to even the best of them. Get them a Snickers and turn them around ;) #JustChippingIn #GoodDayChocochip — SNICKERS India (@Snickers_IN) August 19, 2021

love at first bite + love at first episode = perfect binge night 🥰#JustChippingIn #GoodDayChocochip — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 19, 2021

Netizens loved the banter filled with puns and jokes. Many said that they could not wait for their chai-and-cookie time as the war of biscuits raged on.