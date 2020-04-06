Banker’s ‘creative’ method to disinfect cheque leaves netizens impressed

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions from netizens. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions from netizens.

While people have been forced to stay indoors due to the 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, there are several essential services, including banks, that have continued to operate.

At a time when social distancing has been the buzzword to avoid the spread of the virus, an employee of Bank of Baroda has come up with an innovative idea as a precautionary measure to not contract the virus. Though it isn’t clear whether or not his method is effective, it has clearly impressed many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The clip shows the cashier taking a cheque through a window using a tong and then he uses a steam iron to disinfect the cheque. Sharing the video, Mahindra tweeted, “I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!”

Watch the video here:

In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity! 😊 pic.twitter.com/yAkmAxzQJT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 4, 2020

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions from netizens, with many finding the technique “innovative”.

Don’t know how much it will impact on #Covid_19 but the way he is doing his job is innovative https://t.co/sluUYP2qZ7c — Nitesh Ojha (@niteshojha786) April 5, 2020

This is the kind of commitment the world needs right now. 🙏 https://t.co/yObZ38p2hi — Dhiraj Doley (@DhirajDoley) April 5, 2020

This is how careful our bankers are. Most innovative too when it comes to safe banking https://t.co/EHoUUTmeTx — Navin Nanaiah (@1955Navin) April 5, 2020

Great,he’s ironing out the virus,

very creative. https://t.co/hKPOaRRxKV — Dr. J Geeta Reddy 🇮🇳 (@drjgeetareddy) April 5, 2020

Just Awesome!

Every bank should follow this! https://t.co/D4gyEIVOOF — Mayank Domadiya (@mayankndomadiya) April 5, 2020

Precaution is always better than cure… https://t.co/cZQqI9HhYQ — Amit Wankhade (@AmitWankhade999) April 5, 2020

