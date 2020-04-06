Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19

Banker’s ‘creative’ method to disinfect cheque leaves netizens impressed

Sharing a video of the employee using an iron to disinfect a cheque, Mahindra tweeted, "I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2020 1:42:53 pm
covid-19. coronavirus, banking employee irons notes, anand mahindra, viral video Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions from netizens.

While people have been forced to stay indoors due to the 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, there are several essential services, including banks, that have continued to operate.

At a time when social distancing has been the buzzword to avoid the spread of the virus, an employee of Bank of Baroda has come up with an innovative idea as a precautionary measure to not contract the virus. Though it isn’t clear whether or not his method is effective, it has clearly impressed many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The clip shows the cashier taking a cheque through a window using a tong and then he uses a steam iron to disinfect the cheque. Sharing the video, Mahindra tweeted, “I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity!”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions from netizens, with many finding the technique “innovative”.

