Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Watch: Bank manager confronts armed robber with plier in Rajasthan, prevents robbery

The branch manager in the video has been identified as Poonam Gupta.

Bank robbery prevented by lady manager, lady in Rajasthan confronts bank robber with pliers, robber flees after being confronted by brave manager, bank employees fight against robber, robbery attempt caught on CCTV, viral bank robbery video, indian express At the time of the attempted robbery, Rs 30 lakh were held in the bank.

A bank robbery in Rajasthan was prevented by the intervention of a bank employee who confronted a knife-wielding robber with a pair of pliers. On Saturday, bank manager Poonam Gupta’s fierce stand ensured that the robber hot-footed from the bank.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the masked robber threatening the bank employees when he was confronted by branch manager Poonam Gupta. When Gupta reached for her phone, the robber tried to attack her but her colleagues intervened. Instead of retreating, Gupta picked up a pair of pliers from the ground, which appeared to have fallen from the robber’s pocket, and the two engaged in a standoff. The robber then ran away from the bank.

This incident took place at the Marudhara Gramin Bank in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. At the time of the attempted robbery, Rs 30 lakh were held in the bank. It is being reported that the masked robber was apprehended by the police. The accused claimed that he is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The CCTV footage of this whole interaction between the robber and the bank employees is being widely circulated online.

Many netizens have praised Gupta for her bravery. However, many people wondered if risking her and her co-worker’s life was a wise step.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “This is not exemplary, putting human life into risk? Bank training never suggests but for identifying the miscreant that will help the law enforcing authority to do the needful.” People also questioned why banks continue to be vulnerable to attacks due to the lack of smart alarm systems and security.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:10:49 am
