Bank CEO gifts shares worth Rs 30 lakh to former school teacher. Here is why

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions among netizens with many calling it a "beautiful story". (Source: Peri Maheshwer/Facebook)

Gratitude and goodwill go a long way and the gesture by the CEO of a bank towards his teacher who helped him during difficult times is proof of that.

IDFC First bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan gifted his former math teacher one lakh equity shares worth around Rs 30 lakh held by him as a token of thanks for lending him money to travel for an interview in his early years.

According to a post, which has now gone viral on social media, Vaidyanathan, who then resided in Chennai, had qualified for engineering course at Birla Institute of Technology (Mesra) but did not have the money to travel there to give the interview and complete the counselling formalities. In those trying times, his then math teacher Gurdial Saini lent him Rs 500.

Having qualified for the course and done well professionally, Vaidyanathan tried several times to get in touch with his former teacher but failed to do so until now.

Earlier this month, the bank made a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges and as per the official notice addressed to Saini, Vaidyanathan had transferred his one lakh equity shares to his teacher.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Regulation 7(2) and 6(2) of the SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, we wish to inform you that V. Vaidyanathan has transferred 1,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited held by him in his personal capacity to his former school teacher, Gurdial Saroop Saini, as a gift, without any consideration as a token of gratitude for his teacher’s help to him at an earlier stage in his life,” read the notice.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted several reactions among netizens, with many calling it a “beautiful story”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd