scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Bangladesh teacher finds Shashi Tharoor’s hairline a ‘good quartic fit’, Congress MP triggers laughter online

Taking to Twitter, the parliamentarian shared a photograph of his hairline being highlighted to show a quartic function.

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor hairline, Congress MP, quartic function, Bangladesh teacher, indian expressTaking to Twitter, the parliamentarian shared a photograph of his hairline being highlighted to show a quartic function.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who often leaves netizens amazed with his vast vocabulary, has chimed in laughter online with a funny tweet on Tuesday. The Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a Mathematics teacher’s attempt with his hair line to demonstrate quartic function and netizens were left in splits.

Taking to Twitter, the parliamentarian shared a photograph of his hairline being highlighted to show a quartic function. In Mathematics, a quartic function is a polynomial with integer coefficients with highest degree of four. The MP’s hairline accurately resembles a quartic form and netizens cannot agree more.

Poking fun at himself, Tharoor shared the joke on Twitter amassing more than 2,052 likes within a little over an hour. He also mentioned that he received it from a Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The teacher also added that his hair line is a good quartic fit.

“Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: “I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below & feel free to use it,” Tharoor tweeted.

Several users were left in splits with Tharoor’s tweet. A user commented, “Shashi Tharoor’s charm never fails to impress.” Another user wrote, “Oh this is hilarious.” A third user commented, “Wow what an observation.”

Tharoor often creates chatter online with his “word of the day”. In July this year, Tharoor explained what algospeak means to Twitter users. He tweeted, “Word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg using “unalive” rather than ‘dead’.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 08:09:14 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: More than one crore senior citizens avail free travel scheme within 52 days

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement