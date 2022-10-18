Bangladesh teacher finds Shashi Tharoor’s hairline a ‘good quartic fit’, Congress MP triggers laughter online

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who often leaves netizens amazed with his vast vocabulary, has chimed in laughter online with a funny tweet on Tuesday. The Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a Mathematics teacher’s attempt with his hair line to demonstrate quartic function and netizens were left in splits.

Taking to Twitter, the parliamentarian shared a photograph of his hairline being highlighted to show a quartic function. In Mathematics, a quartic function is a polynomial with integer coefficients with highest degree of four. The MP’s hairline accurately resembles a quartic form and netizens cannot agree more.

Poking fun at himself, Tharoor shared the joke on Twitter amassing more than 2,052 likes within a little over an hour. He also mentioned that he received it from a Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The teacher also added that his hair line is a good quartic fit.

“Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: “I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below & feel free to use it,” Tharoor tweeted.

Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: "I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below & feel free to use it."😃👋 pic.twitter.com/1YoIiGZEg2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 18, 2022

Several users were left in splits with Tharoor’s tweet. A user commented, “Shashi Tharoor’s charm never fails to impress.” Another user wrote, “Oh this is hilarious.” A third user commented, “Wow what an observation.”

Oh this is hilarious 😂😂😂 — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) October 18, 2022

Shashi Tharoor’s charm never fails to impress — Mayank Kansal (@MKansal88) October 18, 2022

Sir I’ve barely started understanding your English now, please don’t complicate Maths as well. — Rajsinggh Nimbalkar (@rattler_uno) October 18, 2022

Tharoor often creates chatter online with his “word of the day”. In July this year, Tharoor explained what algospeak means to Twitter users. He tweeted, “Word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg using “unalive” rather than ‘dead’.”