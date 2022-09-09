scorecardresearch
Watch: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina dances with Rajasthani folk artists at Jaipur airport

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her delegation made a stop at the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer Thursday.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina dance video, Sheikh Hasina dances with Rajasthani folk artists, viral video Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina dance, politicians dance India, Indian expressSheikh Hasina and her delegation was in Rajasthan on Thursday.

It is said that dance and music transcend language, nationalities, and even protocol. Something similar was seen Thursday when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina danced with Rajasthani folk artists at the Jaipur airport.

Hasina was welcomed at the airport by a delegation of government officials and a dance performance by a group of folk artists.

Watch: Nagaland minister joins folk dancers during Tsungremmong celebrations

In a video, shared on social media by ANI, the Bangladesh PM is seen joining the dancers and later posing with them for photographs. She had reached Jaipur to visit the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer.

The Bangladesh PM is on a four-day visit to India.

Commenting on the video of the stateswoman’s wholesome gesture, a Twitter user wrote, “So sporty of Sheikh Hasina to dance very nice I totally appreciate it.” Another person wrote, “This look ‍of the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina proves her love for India. There is no other Bharatbandhu like her in the Indian subcontinent today.”

This is not the first time that a politician has joined folk dancers during public functions. In August this year, a video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing with tribal folk dancers during the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata’s Red Road went viral.

Last year a video of Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju left netizens impressed with his dance moves during his recent visit to Kazalang village. The clip also caught the attention of PM Modi, who retweeted the clip while praising Rijiju’s dancing skills.

