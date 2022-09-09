Watch: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina dances with Rajasthani folk artists at Jaipur airport

It is said that dance and music transcend language, nationalities, and even protocol. Something similar was seen Thursday when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina danced with Rajasthani folk artists at the Jaipur airport.

Hasina was welcomed at the airport by a delegation of government officials and a dance performance by a group of folk artists.

In a video, shared on social media by ANI, the Bangladesh PM is seen joining the dancers and later posing with them for photographs. She had reached Jaipur to visit the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Upon her arrival at Jaipur airport earlier today, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina grooved with the local artists who had gathered there to welcome her. pic.twitter.com/Mk8qf5xDEG — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

PM Hasinaji certainly feel the Indian hospitality. — Beituorme$212 (@beituorme) September 8, 2022

বাংলাদেশের মাননীয়া প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার এই অভিব‍্যক্তি ভারতের প্রতি তাঁর ভালোবাসা প্রমাণ করে। ভারতীয় উপমহাদেশে আজকের দিনে তাঁর মতো ভারতবন্ধু আর দ্বিতীয় কেউ নেই। — Abhijit Bose (@Abhijit67847216) September 8, 2022

So sporty of Sheikh Hasina to dance very nice I totally appreciate it . — Sanjay Chhabria (@Sanjay009_tweet) September 8, 2022

That’s beautiful 😍 — Mohammed sharif (@Mohammed98924) September 8, 2022

The Bangladesh PM is on a four-day visit to India.

Commenting on the video of the stateswoman’s wholesome gesture, a Twitter user wrote, “So sporty of Sheikh Hasina to dance very nice I totally appreciate it.” Another person wrote, “This look ‍of the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina proves her love for India. There is no other Bharatbandhu like her in the Indian subcontinent today.”

This is not the first time that a politician has joined folk dancers during public functions. In August this year, a video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing with tribal folk dancers during the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata’s Red Road went viral.

Last year a video of Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju left netizens impressed with his dance moves during his recent visit to Kazalang village. The clip also caught the attention of PM Modi, who retweeted the clip while praising Rijiju’s dancing skills.