‘Coolest band ever’: These boys are winning the internet with their Bangla version of ‘Five Hundred Miles’

In the 1.55-minute clip, the older boy is seen playing the ukulele as he sings along while the younger one joins in moments later.

There have been several remakes and cover versions of Bobby Bare’s popular song “500 Miles” where musicians all around the world have tried to ace the song that has managed to strike a chord with almost everyone who has heard it. Interestingly, the song now seems to have a Bengali version and netizens are loving it.

The song’s cover by two young boys Anwoy Chakraborty and Anwesh Kanjilal went viral on social media after it was shared on Facebook by Anwoy’s father Arindom.

In the video description, Arindom shared that the band named ‘Udla Ga’ consisted of his nephew, the elder boy and his son. And the song was translated and written in a Bengali dialect by his younger brother Amlan Chakraborty.

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms with many quite impressed with the Bengali cover of the famous song with some calling the two boys “celebrities.” The clip also triggered curiosity among netizens who asked whether new lyrics were written for the song or just translated.

Translated in Bengali — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) July 5, 2021

Cutest band ever. Ki bhaalo geyechhay and with such a serious expression — Sanjukta Choudhury (@SanjuktaChoudh5) July 5, 2021

are bah! rockstar! kotto serious performance! 👌😍 — Soma Dey (@somadexterous) July 5, 2021

Ki sundor geyeche ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Catharanthus (@Catharanthus) July 5, 2021