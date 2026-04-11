‘Like govt bus’: Travel vlogger’s video of “shameful” Bangkok-India flight sparks debate on passenger etiquette

A travel vlogger has sparked a heated conversation online after sharing her unpleasant experience on a flight from Bangkok to India, where she found the cabin left in a messy state.

Sandhya Majji took to Instagram to post a video showing seats cluttered with trash, captioned simply “Bangkok to India flight.” Expressing her frustration, she described the situation as “shameful” and questioned the lack of accountability among passengers. “Isn’t it the responsibility of parents to either control their kids or clean up after them?” she wrote, adding that this wasn’t an isolated incident. “I see trash left behind on flights all the time, even by adults, especially on flights full of Indians.”

She went on to say the scene reminded her of being “in a government bus in a village in India,” while stressing that littering is unacceptable regardless of where it happens.

Majji also highlighted how such behaviour can impact airline operations. “These kinds of actions also lead to flight delays, because the flight attendants have to make sure the aircraft is clean before the next takeoff,” she noted.

Sharing another experience, she recalled coming across an extremely dirty airplane washroom. “Once, I saw a toilet where a man had peed all over the floor, with tissues scattered everywhere, it was completely wet and filthy. A flight attendant had to clean it with her hands. I felt so sorry for her,” she said, calling the behaviour “incredibly disrespectful.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandhya Majji | Travel Blogger (@pinkpebble)

Her post quickly gained traction, with many users weighing in on passenger etiquette and cleanliness in public spaces. While some criticised such habits, others reflected on how behaviour abroad shapes perceptions of the country.

One comment read, “Indians behave like this everywhere in the world even in their own country.” Another said, “Indians are the biggest challenge for India’s growth.” A third user shared, “On my last flight from Delhi to London a lady had changed her babies diaper and thrown it under the seat. The rest of the plane looked worse than your video.”

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Another person summed up the sentiment, writing, “It’s really sad to see this. When we travel, we represent our own country by going to another country. Why do people forget this?”

Disclaimer: This story is based on unverified social media content and individual experiences; it has not been independently verified and is intended for informational purposes only. This article does not constitute professional travel or behavioral advice.