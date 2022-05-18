scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘Two and a half hours to cover 5 km stretch’: Bengaluru rains trend as orange alert issued in the city

As Bengaluru received torrential rains, memes poured on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 1:38:41 pm
bangalorerains, orangealert, rain in bangalore, flood in bangalore, weather in bangalore, heatwave, Karnataka, IMD orange alert, indian expressA few perceptive ones reshared a scene from parasite to focus on the dichotomy of reactions. Those living in North India, however, shared memes wishing they will also get a downpour amid a searing heatwave.

Torrential rains have thrown life out of gear in many parts of Bengaluru, and the residents took to social media to share their thoughts. The reactions were wide-ranging — while many shared visuals of rains and welcomed the weather, other spoke about traffic jams, overflowing drains and water-logged roads. A few perceptive ones reshared a scene from parasite to focus on the dichotomy of reactions. Those living in North India, however, shared memes wishing they will also get a downpour amid a searing heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Bengaluru. There is also a thunderstorm warning at isolated places over all districts of Karnataka from May 16 to 18. Several areas have been inundated and people have been struggling amid waterlogging.

ANI shared images of waterlogging in  Malleswaram and Vasanth Nagar areas in Bengaluru. In the aftermath of heavy rainfall, trees were uprooted and an auto-rickshaw was stuck at an inundated underpass. Amid all this, #bangalorerains and #orangealert have been trending on Twitter as users flocked the social-media platform with videos of rains.

Bengaluru Metro green line train service was delayed for a few minutes due to a disruption in power supply after heavy rain on Tuesday night. “Both green and purple lines are functional. Due to heavy rainfall, there was a trip of our transformer on Peenya side. We have restored now,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) MD Anjum Parwez said.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of heatwave conditions is likely over northwest and central India from Thursday. IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the next three days.

