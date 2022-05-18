‘Two and a half hours to cover 5 km stretch’: Bengaluru rains trend as orange alert issued in the city

Torrential rains have thrown life out of gear in many parts of Bengaluru, and the residents took to social media to share their thoughts. The reactions were wide-ranging — while many shared visuals of rains and welcomed the weather, other spoke about traffic jams, overflowing drains and water-logged roads. A few perceptive ones reshared a scene from parasite to focus on the dichotomy of reactions. Those living in North India, however, shared memes wishing they will also get a downpour amid a searing heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Bengaluru. There is also a thunderstorm warning at isolated places over all districts of Karnataka from May 16 to 18. Several areas have been inundated and people have been struggling amid waterlogging.

ANI shared images of waterlogging in Malleswaram and Vasanth Nagar areas in Bengaluru. In the aftermath of heavy rainfall, trees were uprooted and an auto-rickshaw was stuck at an inundated underpass. Amid all this, #bangalorerains and #orangealert have been trending on Twitter as users flocked the social-media platform with videos of rains.

Absolutely beautiful weather in Bangalore and I cannot get enough! The rains can just do wonders with your mood no? ✨💕#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/GlkY1066nZ — Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) May 12, 2022

Just 15 minutes of incessant rain is enough for all the drains to clean itself and throw all it’s waste on the road .

World class infrastructure in Bengaluru 👏👏 . #bengaluru #bangalorerains@BBMPCOMM @BBMPSplHealth @BSBommai @CMofKarnataka @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/JY2JofJdUk — abhilash (@abhilasshhhhhh) May 16, 2022

#bangalorerains A 5km stretch took me 2h & 30min to cover ,reached home past midnight ,Bengaluru has turned into a big dirty swimming pool overnight.#BBMP pls stop this repeated white topping of pavements and instead provide access for rain water to percolate into earth pic.twitter.com/TXpUeKeorx — Nirmala Ramaiah # SaveSoil (@Nirmala87723858) May 17, 2022

The loudest thunder i have ever heard#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/XQxuAXHWX1 — Abubakar Rahaman (@AbubakarRahama9) May 17, 2022

Bengaluru Metro green line train service was delayed for a few minutes due to a disruption in power supply after heavy rain on Tuesday night. “Both green and purple lines are functional. Due to heavy rainfall, there was a trip of our transformer on Peenya side. We have restored now,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) MD Anjum Parwez said.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of heatwave conditions is likely over northwest and central India from Thursday. IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the next three days.