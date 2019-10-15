Stuck in traffic, commuters find some relief in #BangaloreTraffic memes

Traffic jams are a common sight in most of our cities. However, things got a bit out of hand for people in Bangalore recently after they complained to have been stuck in the same position for over 30 minutes, and in a few places close to an hour. Soon, to highlight their woos, citizens of the high-tech city took to Twitter to share their problems and soon #BangaloreTraffic started dominating trends on Twitter.

While many shared videos and photos to highlight the problem showing long traffic snarls on highways and flyovers, others shared snapshots of maps, showing longer time for their daily destination. With many roads closed due to repair and metro work, the city witnessed unusual slower traffic than most days and people took to social media to vent out their anger.

It took me 1.5 hours to commute just a distance of 5km. Plus 20min to come out of the office gate. Traffic situation is worse than ever this week. Partially because of the sudden closure of Alpine eco road.@acpnortheasttr #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/y57yvKXOat — Ramachandra Thejasvi (@thejasvi_jr) October 14, 2019

Standstill traffic.. After 5-7 mins of wait you can move 5-7 meters.. In last 45 mins I managed to move 50 meters.. I’m doing good in life#bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/ZGNEp5lljc — Sangeet Lodha (@SangeetLodha) October 14, 2019

And while commuters were angry after being stuck in traffic, some tried to tickle the funny bone and share some memes and jokes to deal with it. While a few users shared sarcastic jokes online, others found the apt meme to describe the situation.

Sample these:

Where is the traffic😳? https://t.co/24997cWOL8 — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) October 15, 2019

Recently A team of NITI Aayog did a survey on traffic jams in Indian cities…

Highest traffic was recorded in Mumbai followed by Delhi and Kolkata.

Legends say the official which started survey for bangalore is still stucked in bangalore traffic…

#bangaloretraffic — Candy (@candy_crussh) October 15, 2019

Boss : Rahul would not be able to come .Can you come to office today ? You ( Thinking of heavy rains + #bangaloretraffic) : pic.twitter.com/uU6TSt0JeH — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) October 15, 2019

When I left office to go home I was single. When I reached home kids were waiting 🙄#bangaloretraffic — 𝙠 𝙆𝘼𝙔 (@kkay_patel) October 15, 2019

Slightly disappointed that there’s no connecting flight from Bangalore Airport to Bangalore. — GRV (@MildlyClassic) October 14, 2019

Bangalore people: Today I will finish my office work and reach home early#bangaloretraffic : pic.twitter.com/W4kHjfGXOw — काणिया ❁ (@Kanatunga) October 14, 2019

When you stuck in traffic and get call from home 😆😂#bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/oOScBnb0vM — Shivam Jha (@jhajiBro) October 14, 2019

Startup Idea : CAT/GRE classes in BMTC buses. #Bangaloretraffic — Nagarjun (@naagarjunsa) October 14, 2019

Yesterday, after finishing my office work I left for home in cab. On the way I saw my neighbour walking on the footpath. I offered him a lift. He politely refused saying he is in a hurry. #BangaloreTraffic — 𝐏𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧Ⓜ️ (@Pavan_Mandre) October 14, 2019

Safely reached back to office from office gate after seeing outside traffic #bangaloretraffic #mahadevpura pic.twitter.com/33NZHOofj0 — Abdulla Mustafa (@mr_abdulla92) October 14, 2019

Owing to protests by thousands of workers from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the city, traffic snarls have been reported from Old Airport Road. The closed Alpine Eco road and diversion in various directions caused major problem for daily commuters. Many complained for being stuck mostly at the Silk Board junction, Outer Ring Road (Marathahalli-Sarjapur), KR Puram – Hebbal and Mekhri Circle – Airport route among others.