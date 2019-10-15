Stuck in traffic, commuters find some relief in #BangaloreTraffic memes

Toggle Menu
While all were irked by the situation, being stuck in traffic, some tried to tickle the funny bone and share some memes and jokes to deal with it. While a few users shared sarcastic jokes online, others found the apt meme to describe the situation.

Few emergency repair works and protests made commuting through main roads in the busy high-tech city extremely difficult.

Traffic jams are a common sight in most of our cities. However, things got a bit out of hand for people in Bangalore recently after they complained to have been stuck in the same position for over 30 minutes, and in a few places close to an hour. Soon, to highlight their woos, citizens of the high-tech city took to Twitter to share their problems and soon #BangaloreTraffic started dominating trends on Twitter.

While many shared videos and photos to highlight the problem showing long traffic snarls on highways and flyovers, others shared snapshots of maps, showing longer time for their daily destination. With many roads closed due to repair and metro work, the city witnessed unusual slower traffic than most days and people took to social media to vent out their anger.

Sample these:

Owing to protests by thousands of workers from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the city, traffic snarls have been reported from Old Airport Road. The closed Alpine Eco road and diversion in various directions caused major problem for daily commuters. Many complained for being stuck mostly at the Silk Board junction, Outer Ring Road (Marathahalli-Sarjapur), KR Puram – Hebbal and Mekhri Circle – Airport route among others.

