Bangalore Traffic Police came up with a viral skit warning people against violating lockdown

The hilarious skit gives a glimpse of how the virus is transmitted. With the skit, the officials are urging people to stay inside and abide by the lockdown rules. The hilarious skit gives a glimpse of how the virus is transmitted. With the skit, the officials are urging people to stay inside and abide by the lockdown rules.

Tasked with implementing a nationwide 21-day lockdown, police forces across the nation have come up with some unique ways to inform people about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus. The Bangalore Traffic Police may just have come up with the most hilarious skit to spread awareness about the virus and to urge people not to venture out unless necessary.

The video, which was tweeted from their official account, shows a police officer making an announcement before a biker arrives on the scene. A police officer wearing a helmet resembling the coronavirus sits pillion while another dressed similarly runs up and begins troubling the man riding the motorcycle.

The rider is then made to wear a coronavirus-shaped helmet, which is meant to signify that he is travelling away with the virus.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the officials for their creativity but also had a good laugh:

😂😂Once all this is over & evil (Darona virus) leaves 🌍 Earth, we all will look back, smile & tell it to generations to come, “it was hell of a time, but those were the days” — Neetu Bhatia (@ne2b) March 30, 2020

Whats he saying? Karnataka doing pretty well — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) March 30, 2020

BLR police are so much more civilised and have a great sense of humour. Respect — Ajit Karnik (@karnikajit) March 30, 2020

Good side of police 🤣🤣🥰🥰 — S Choudhury (@bhala_manush) March 30, 2020

@deepolice12 Bangalore police rock 😁doing fantastic job — ARV (@arv9017) March 30, 2020

Oh my god 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — WorldIsFightingWithCoronaVirus 🌍️🌎️🌏️ (@anandanepali99) March 30, 2020

Very creative — Anjali Ojha (@ojhaanjali) March 30, 2020

Look at the expressions of the biker😂 — Zeeshan (@zeeqrsh) March 31, 2020

More than 1200 people have tested positive for the virus that has killed 32 people. The nation has now completed a week of the three-week lockdown that had been imposed. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd