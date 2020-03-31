Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
COVID19

Bangalore Traffic Police came up with a viral skit warning people against violating lockdown

The Bangalore Traffic Police came up with a hilarious skit to spread awareness about how the coronavirus spreads and urged people to practise social distancing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 31, 2020 3:42:28 pm
Bangalore police, Bangalore traffic police, Bangalore traffic police coronavirus skit, coronavirus awareness skit, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Trending news, Indian Express news The hilarious skit gives a glimpse of how the virus is transmitted. With the skit, the officials are urging people to stay inside and abide by the lockdown rules.

Tasked with implementing a nationwide 21-day lockdown, police forces across the nation have come up with some unique ways to inform people about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus. The Bangalore Traffic Police may just have come up with the most hilarious skit to spread awareness about the virus and to urge people not to venture out unless necessary.

The video, which was tweeted from their official account, shows a police officer making an announcement before a biker arrives on the scene. A police officer wearing a helmet resembling the coronavirus sits pillion while another dressed similarly runs up and begins troubling the man riding the motorcycle.

The rider is then made to wear a coronavirus-shaped helmet, which is meant to signify that he is travelling away with the virus.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the officials for their creativity but also had a good laugh:

More than 1200 people have tested positive for the virus that has killed 32 people. The nation has now completed a week of the three-week lockdown that had been imposed. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

