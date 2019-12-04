Bengaluru school choir’s viral performance of ‘Believer’ impresses Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds

The choir’s rendition of the 2017 hit is being praised a lot online and was acknowledged by Imagine Dragon’s lead singer. The choir’s rendition of the 2017 hit is being praised a lot online and was acknowledged by Imagine Dragon’s lead singer.

A video of an all-girls school choir from Bengaluru singing the Imagine Dragons hit ‘Believer’ has taken social media by storm, with the band’s lead singer also commenting on it.

In the video that’s going viral on Facebook, the choir from the St Charles High School is seen singing the song perfectly as they are accompanied by a violinist.

The video was shared online by Elizabeth George, a teacher from the school, and has been viewed over 8 lakh times since it was posted. The video was recorded at a practice session for the Platinum Jubilee Concert in the school.

Here’s the viral video:

The video then caught the attention of Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds. He tweeted saying it was “so beautiful”, and thanked the teacher for sharing the video. The official handle of the band shared it too on Twitter saying, “love this”.

so beautiful. thank you for sharing this. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 3, 2019

Talking to the IndianExpress.com, violinist Dennis George said he and his sister Donnah had volunteered to help the students at their mother’s school. He said they didn’t anticipate the video would go viral. “Hell No! My mother just uploaded it online just randomly,” said the musician.

Dennis said he was touched by Reynolds and the band acknowledging their video. “It feels sooo good. My sister was the conductor, I played the violin and Arun Paul was on keyboard and we all pitched in to train the students for almost three months. It feels amazing to get appreciation after so much of hard work went into it,” he said.

On social media, people praised the girls in the choir as well as the musicians and conductor helping them to ace the viral hit.

Comments have been pouring in on Twitter Comments have been pouring in on Twitter

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd