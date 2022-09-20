‘Historical landmark’, ‘must visit’: With mock reviews, Bengaluru residents take a dig at pothole menace

Known as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru boasts of being home to leading tech companies and a thriving urban population. Poor road infrastructure, however, is something the rapidly growing city is yet to fully address.

Time and again, residents of Bengaluru have taken to innovative ways to shed light on the issue and raise the demand for safer roads. On Tuesday, one such creative effort by Bengaluru residents to take a dig at the pothole menace went viral in no time.

A popular Twitter account, Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) shared screenshots of a Google location that was basically a pothole. The address for ‘Abizer’s Pothole’, which has been logged as a “historical landmark in Bangalore”, is mentioned as Bellandur, a suburb in southeast Bangalore. Many placed mock reviews in praise of the crater that had gathered 10 five-star reviews.

In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1zc6n3cuVV — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2022

With the highest road tax in the country,this is really not acceptable.addung up to this is the waterlogging issues — Mukul Chakraborty (@MukulChakrabo15) September 20, 2022

This is what keeps me on Twitter — Abhishek Kohli (@kohli_a) September 20, 2022

Historical landmark 🤣 — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) September 20, 2022

a great idea to pin it on Google. Could’ve named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results😂 Should start this in Mumbai too — Ashish (@ashishkibaat) September 20, 2022

They should name it after the municipality officials. Top post gets the largest/deepest honour. — Thulsa Doomed (@LordSau97590032) September 20, 2022

“Very good pothole. Must visit at least once. Guaranteed to hit your chassis in the right places,” a review said. “Ever since its appearance real estate is booming in the area, in case you are inconvenienced by the pothole there is a conveniently located physiotherapist right opposite,” another stated.

“Top tier pothole, great location very close to many grocery stores and all good schools,” quipped one Google reviewer. Screenshots of these reviews are being widely circulated on Twitter. Netizens have even recommended that all potholes should be added on Google maps and named after politicians who are in charge of maintaining the area.

Interestingly, the link to the pothole’s Google location seems to have been deleted hours after the tweet about its review went viral.