Bangalore driver creates mini-garden in his bus; netizens applaud

"I have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping the environment green." Once shared online, many were inspired by the bus driver's concern and contribution to the environment.

“Good example of keeping environment green,” read one of the many comments lauding the actions of the bus driver.

A bus driver in Bangalore has found an interesting way to spread awareness about keeping the environment green. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) bus driver Narayanappa has kept plants in the bus he drives between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur in the city.

