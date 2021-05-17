scorecardresearch
Monday, May 17, 2021
‘Good work team’: Officials rescue elephant calf stuck in mud puddle in Bandipur Reserve

In the video, the female elephant calf can be seen rolling from side to side, in an attempt to heave itself up. As the calf soon exhausts itself, trying to get out of the slush, the forest officials intervene and bring in an excavator to help the calf. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 2:28:10 pm

An elephant calf, stuck in a mud puddle, was rescued by forest officials from the Moleyur range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. A video of the rescue mission, tweeted by the park’s handle, is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video, the female elephant calf can be seen rolling from side to side, in an attempt to heave itself up. As the calf soon exhausts itself, trying to get out of the slush, the forest officials intervene and bring in an excavator to help the calf.

“One female elephant, stuck in the fresh mud puddle in Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, rescued successfully,” the national park wrote, sharing the rescue video on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the forest officials for their prompt rescue. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, an elephant calf that accidentally fell into a 30-feet deep well in Jharkhand was rescued by forest officials.

