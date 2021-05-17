‘Good work team’: Officials rescue elephant calf stuck in mud puddle in Bandipur Reserve

An elephant calf, stuck in a mud puddle, was rescued by forest officials from the Moleyur range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. A video of the rescue mission, tweeted by the park’s handle, is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video, the female elephant calf can be seen rolling from side to side, in an attempt to heave itself up. As the calf soon exhausts itself, trying to get out of the slush, the forest officials intervene and bring in an excavator to help the calf.

“One female elephant, stuck in the fresh mud puddle in Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, rescued successfully,” the national park wrote, sharing the rescue video on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Moments before this great save the Elephant was battling hard. Alert staff of forest department, Moleyur range of Bandipur did a marvellous job through innovative rescue operations. Congratulations to RFO and his team 👏👏👍👍 pic.twitter.com/PiRKWCYmsp — Natesha (@Natesha1974) May 16, 2021

Many who came across the video lauded the forest officials for their prompt rescue. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Heart wrenching. The heartwarming rescue is amazing… kudos to RFO and Team👍👏👏 — Nina Agtey (@nina_agtey) May 17, 2021

Good work — Ravi NALLUR (@Ravi72725272) May 16, 2021

Well done Karnataka forest department — SurajS (@sch728483) May 16, 2021

Awesome team👏👏 — vikram Neelakanta (@VikramNeel78) May 16, 2021

Thank you for lovely thoughts and process of saving it — Dilawar Singh (@dilawarjrh) May 16, 2021

Very neatly and gently rescued👏 — Nina Agtey (@nina_agtey) May 17, 2021

Excellent work guys. Congratulations to all involved. 👏🏻 — Shikhar (@ViewFromShikhar) May 16, 2021

Great rescue indeed 👌

Congratulations to all 👍 — Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) May 16, 2021

Wow amazing Kudos to team 👏🏻👍🏻. It thanked Hoomans at the end 🙏🏻😅 — Trishan Gangaraju (@gangarajuharsha) May 16, 2021

God bless you all 🙏.. my special thanks to the JCB operator who ensured the elephant dint get hurt while being rescued and to the guys who spotted the distressed elephant and sought help 🙏🙏 — Shettre (@Vishwasshettre) May 16, 2021

Recently, an elephant calf that accidentally fell into a 30-feet deep well in Jharkhand was rescued by forest officials.