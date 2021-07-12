Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti soulful rendition of ‘Teri Mitti’ is a hit on social media

The video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 4 lakh views on Twitter.

A video of Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti’s soulful rendition of the 2019 song, Teri Mitti, from Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari, went viral on social media.

Initially shared on Twitter by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, the video featured Wahab Ali Bugti and three other musicians.

“This song Teri Mitti written by Manoj Muntashir is from the film Kesari and has been performed beautifully by Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti. Do listen to it. This will make you happy. Manoj Muntashir, you are wonderful,” Sharan wrote while sharing the video on the platform.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 4 lakh views on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

बहुत सुकून मिला 👏👏👏 जी — Santosh Kumar Gupta (@Santosh08074451) July 11, 2021

I tell you, Baluch’s these instrumentals give a unknown proximity to any given song😀👍 — Chandrashekhar Mishra (@CSM_Odisha) July 11, 2021

wah 🤩 beautiful voice n music again salute to @manojmuntashir ji 👍 — dheeraj gaur (@dheerajspr) July 11, 2021

बहुत ही कर्ण प्रिय संगीत — Vijay Bhushan Singh (@vijay_singhvj) July 11, 2021

Can’t explain how this song and these balochis’ relieved my headache. Beautiful — Amit Tiwari ‘Azad’ (@AT_BoxerBHU) July 11, 2021

👌👌👌

Really very nice👍 — priyanka chaturvedi प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी🚩🇮🇳 (@priyanka4Bharat) July 11, 2021

बहुत खूबसूरत — Saurabh Raaj Shukla (@saurabhshukla40) July 11, 2021

It’s awesome — Er. Prabhat jaiswal (@prabhatkuma9120) July 11, 2021

This is just not a song… it’s an imotion❤️😊

@manojmuntashir 👍 — Ritu Singh (@Ritu_singhhh) July 11, 2021

Originally written by Manoj Muntashir, the song, starring Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra, was composed by Arko and sung by B Praak.