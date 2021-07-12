scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti soulful rendition of ‘Teri Mitti’ is a hit on social media

The video was initially shared on Twitter by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan and featured Wahab Ali Bugti singing the song as three other musicians accompanied him on various instruments.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 2:51:18 pm
Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti Teri Mitti song, Wahab Ali Bugti song covers, Wahab Ali Bugti Teri Mitti song, Teri Mitti song covers, Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari song, Viral video, trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsThe video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 4 lakh views on Twitter.

A video of Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti’s soulful rendition of the 2019 song, Teri Mitti, from Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari, went viral on social media.

Initially shared on Twitter by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, the video featured Wahab Ali Bugti and three other musicians.

“This song Teri Mitti written by Manoj Muntashir is from the film Kesari and has been performed beautifully by Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugti. Do listen to it. This will make you happy. Manoj Muntashir, you are wonderful,” Sharan wrote while sharing the video on the platform.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 4 lakh views on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Originally written by Manoj Muntashir, the song, starring Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra, was composed by Arko and sung by B Praak.

