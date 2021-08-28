Balenciaga sells bags looking like ‘thailas’ for Rs 1.5 lakh, leaves desi folks in splits

Time and again, brands dealing with haute couture have grabbed eyeballs for selling clothes resembling desi clothes at high prices. Hilariously, this time, luxury fashion house Balenciaga has got everyone talking online for selling bags resembling plastic bags or thailas!

Recently, an Instagram user came across the international brand’s latest collection, where models are posing in front of various iconic monuments worldwide. But more than the bizarre CGF photos, what caught and left him confused is the fact that the big shopping bags were priced at nearly Rs 1.5 lakh!

According to the luxury brand’s website, its Barbes East-West Shopper Bags are priced between a whopping $1,950 to $2,090. The Italian-made products with 100% calfskin leather probably explains its high price. However, blue-red-white check patterns printed on it exudes nothing but desi nylon bag vibes.

The bags, a popular item in every Indian household, mostly used to get groceries or while transporting bulk goods, left people cracking up online.

The picture garnered a lot of attention online, with many sharing jokes if they should start selling their thailas online.

In fact, the popularity of the big shopping bags are not restricted to India. Used not just by people from South Asian countries, netizens from many African nations where its a common product, too were quite baffled online.

balenciaga is out there selling these carrier bags for over a grand when us asians have been using them for years for like less than a pound!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4raYaBWqkz — magic 8 ball (@changbinneslove) August 25, 2021

Balenciaga be like: Balenciaga Checkered Carrier Bag, $2,090, shipping free exclusive. But then, this is Ghana must Go Sha, Inflation just rose the biggest size of this bag to N900 in Ipaja. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zMXjFhqRNQ — OLUWAGBEMILEKE MENSAH🇬🇭🇨🇮🇦🇺🇳🇬 (@CalebsLeke) August 25, 2021

Not Balenciaga selling a ghana must go bag for 2k 😭 pic.twitter.com/gRw2A7lbJ1 — Yaa Baby 🇬🇭 (@eennnnooooo) August 25, 2021

Not the first time, the Spanish brand is being mocked for its bags. In 2017, after the high-end couture brand unveiled some crushed leather bags, it reminded many of Ikea’s signature bright blue tote bags with many poking fun at them for the exorbitant price compared to the Swedish’s company’s 99 cents offering.

The same year, they had also released floral motif bags that went viral in India as desi folks dubbed it as “kambal bags”, also selling for more than Rs 2 lakh.