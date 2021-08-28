scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Must Read

Balenciaga sells bags looking like ‘thailas’ for Rs 1.5 lakh, leaves desi folks in splits

Balenciaga's big Barbes East-West Shopper Bags are priced between a whopping $1950 to $2090, roughly 1.5 lakhs in Indian currency.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 28, 2021 6:46:10 pm
Balenciaga, Balenciaga barbes bags, Balenciaga thaila bags, foreign brand desi looking goods, indian express, odd news, viral newsFrom small pouches to big bags, images of the calfskin bags have gone viral.

Time and again, brands dealing with haute couture have grabbed eyeballs for selling clothes resembling desi clothes at high prices. Hilariously, this time, luxury fashion house Balenciaga has got everyone talking online for selling bags resembling plastic bags or thailas!

Recently, an Instagram user came across the international brand’s latest collection, where models are posing in front of various iconic monuments worldwide. But more than the bizarre CGF photos, what caught and left him confused is the fact that the big shopping bags were priced at nearly Rs 1.5 lakh!

According to the luxury brand’s website, its Barbes East-West Shopper Bags are priced between a whopping $1,950 to $2,090. The Italian-made products with 100% calfskin leather probably explains its high price. However, blue-red-white check patterns printed on it exudes nothing but desi nylon bag vibes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Gucci sells Indian kurta for Rs 2.5 lakh, and desi Twitter can’t keep calm

The bags, a popular item in every Indian household, mostly used to get groceries or while transporting bulk goods, left people cracking up online.

The picture garnered a lot of attention online, with many sharing jokes if they should start selling their thailas online.

In fact, the popularity of the big shopping bags are not restricted to India. Used not just by people from South Asian countries, netizens from many African nations where its a common product, too were quite baffled online.

Not the first time, the Spanish brand is being mocked for its bags. In 2017, after the high-end couture brand unveiled some crushed leather bags, it reminded many of Ikea’s signature bright blue tote bags with many poking fun at them for the exorbitant price compared to the Swedish’s company’s 99 cents offering.

The same year, they had also released floral motif bags that went viral in India as desi folks dubbed it as “kambal bags”, also selling for more than Rs 2 lakh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 28: Latest News

Advertisement