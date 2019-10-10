Bala movie trailer triggers hilarious reactions online

The trailer of Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam released earlier today, triggering a meme fest on social media. The 3-minute clip of the satirical black comedy features Khurrana playing the role of Bala/Gaurav Rawat, who is struggling due to his hair fall issue.
In the trailer, Khurrana’s character is seen trying out different ways to grow hair on his bald patch. From experimenting with homemade remedies, visiting babas and even trying for a hair transplant. However, when everything fails, he eventually decides to put on a wig, helping him regain his confidence.
While the trailer has generated a positive reaction online, it has also set off some hilarious memes. Here, take a look at some of the many memes and jokes doing rounds on social media.
Bad omen to me :#Bala #BalaTrailer pic.twitter.com/AkZuDAQjmo
— MINS💙 (@Inima00) October 10, 2019
After using Kesh king oil😂 pic.twitter.com/OOkQLzBaQN
— _.mature.asf (@_mature_asf) October 10, 2019
Anxiety, everytime i think i don’t have it anymore:#Bala #BalaTrailer pic.twitter.com/b04RRNbnLn
— Kumar Shah (@KumarSh82804278) October 10, 2019
#bala #BalaTrailer #AyushmannKhurrana
No One:
Mechanical Student: pic.twitter.com/CzEAG7pp39
— ChavMeme ❤️ (@chavmemes) October 10, 2019
No one,
MDH wale baba :#BalaTrailer pic.twitter.com/U3Fq0Lft4I
— Aishthetic (@Badassssgirlll) October 10, 2019
Fake WhatsApp messages be like#BalaTrailer pic.twitter.com/xnxKd7XHH8
— Chowkidar Sarcasmkar🇮🇳 (@thesarcasmkar_) October 10, 2019
#BalaTrailer #AyushmannKhurrana doing every kind of role and movie.
Other Actors: pic.twitter.com/XUjnQkLfQ2
— Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) October 10, 2019
Indian Fairness Cream Ads be like : pic.twitter.com/re07xhrti4
— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 10, 2019