Bala movie trailer triggers hilarious reactions online

The trailer of Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam released earlier today, triggering a meme fest on social media. The 3-minute clip of the satirical black comedy features Khurrana playing the role of Bala/Gaurav Rawat, who is struggling due to his hair fall issue.

Advertising

In the trailer, Khurrana’s character is seen trying out different ways to grow hair on his bald patch. From experimenting with homemade remedies, visiting babas and even trying for a hair transplant. However, when everything fails, he eventually decides to put on a wig, helping him regain his confidence.

While the trailer has generated a positive reaction online, it has also set off some hilarious memes. Here, take a look at some of the many memes and jokes doing rounds on social media.