‘Bahut Jagah Hai’: Video of bus fight spawns meme fest, Mumbai Police joins in

Trust desi meme-creators to turn anything and everything into something hilarious for your daily dose of humour. The latest example is two elderly men fighting over a bus seat. Now, from Mumbai Police to Swiggy, all have joined in to have some fun.

Sitting in a public transport vehicle on summer days is never easy and often leads to fights between passengers over space. Something similar happened on a bus and a video of two men arguing has gone viral.

“Bahut jagah hai (There’s enough space),” says a man sitting near the aisle, asking the man by the window to move. “Nahi jagah hai (There’s no space),” the other man, wearing a blue shirt, is heard saying.

While it is unclear if the matter is resolved or not, the heated exchange has surely caught people’s attention, many using it in relatable situations trying to fit in more than what can be accommodated.

Joining the conversation was Mumbai Police, known for its sense of humour and penchant for using contemporary memes. The police force used the now-viral video as a public service announcement telling people “there’s no space for a third person” on a two-wheeler.

On the other hand, the food delivery service app Swiggy used the audio of the men’s scuffle to make a Reel video to talk about how there is always a fight for space trying to fit in all the bowls of side dishes while eating a many-course meal.

From fitting too much into the brain for exams to not having enough clothes space in the closet and still shopping for more, topics of these memes have triggered a laugh riot online.

Just Mumbai Things pic.twitter.com/RyU7ZgVg9u — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 5, 2022

me to my luggage for somehow pushing that one extra pair of chappal pic.twitter.com/EWXEGpnaYu — Dasguptajii. (@dasguptajii) July 5, 2022

Whatsapp Media Vs My Phone pic.twitter.com/tFhgZTpKIC — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) July 4, 2022

*When your colleague asks to set up a meeting* pic.twitter.com/F1mGM01C6k — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 4, 2022

Whenever I find good Investment Opportunity : pic.twitter.com/BvyLyFaauE — Dalal Street Memes (@StopLossLagaKe) July 4, 2022

Me to my stomach after eating the 9th piece of Gulaabjamun pic.twitter.com/0Sutq1gEsX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 3, 2022

Aakhir hum kare to kya karein is ladai me ?😤😣 pic.twitter.com/7GUnr9TnoK — जौली  (@blackbindigirl) July 3, 2022

thanos-avengers debate about universe that led to infinity war pic.twitter.com/UbsFy1n7Fj — Savage (@arcomedys) July 5, 2022

Brawls getting a meme treatment is not new; a famous example is that of chaat vendors’ scuffle from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, which broke the internet last year triggering a plethora of memes.

