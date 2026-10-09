’32 slaps and nobody stepped in’: Baghpat gym fight caught on CCTV, escalates into street brawl

Following the circulation of the video, Baghpat police said they had taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case

A fight between two people at a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat turned into a street brawl, with CCTV cameras capturing the violence both inside the facility and on the road outside. The footage has since surfaced on social media, prompting the police to register a case and begin an investigation, NDTV reported.

The incident took place at a gym in Agarwal Mandi Tatiri, which falls under the jurisdiction of Baghpat Kotwali police station. According to the report, an argument broke out between two people while several others were working out. The disagreement soon escalated.

CCTV footage from inside the gym shows the men fighting around exercise equipment as other gym-goers watch. A few people can also be seen trying to intervene and separate the duo before the situation is brought under control.