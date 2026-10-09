’32 slaps and nobody stepped in’: Baghpat gym fight caught on CCTV, escalates into street brawl

A fight between two people at a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat turned into a street brawl, with CCTV cameras capturing the violence both inside the facility and on the road outside. The footage has since surfaced on social media, prompting the police to register a case and begin an investigation, NDTV reported.
The incident took place at a gym in Agarwal Mandi Tatiri, which falls under the jurisdiction of Baghpat Kotwali police station. According to the report, an argument broke out between two people while several others were working out. The disagreement soon escalated.
CCTV footage from inside the gym shows the men fighting around exercise equipment as other gym-goers watch. A few people can also be seen trying to intervene and separate the duo before the situation is brought under control.
🚨 BREAKING: 32 slaps. Zero breaks. One gym in Baghpat.
A minor argument during a workout turned ugly as a rowdy slapped a student 32 times non-stop. https://t.co/MLJNEiJWZt
— News Matrix (@NewsMatrixIND) October 7, 2026
However, the confrontation did not end inside the gym. According to NDTV, members of one group allegedly called their associates to the spot, leading to another clash outside the facility. The violence spilled onto the road, where the two sides were again seen exchanging blows. Bystanders attempted to break up the fight as the altercation continued.
Following the circulation of the video, Baghpat police said they had taken cognisance of the incident and registered a case. The police station concerned has been instructed to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action.
उक्त वायरल वीडियो के संबंध में अवगत कराना है कि विक्रान्त द्वारा कृष्णा उर्फ कल्ली के साथ जिम के अंदर मारपीट की गई थी। तदोपरान्त कृष्णा उर्फ कल्ली द्वारा अपने साथियों को बुलाकर विक्रान्त के साथ मारपीट की गई, जिससे विक्रान्त गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया, जो वर्तमान में अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन है। उक्त प्रकरण में वादी नरेश कुमार द्वारा दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर थाना कोतवाली बागपत पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अग्रिम आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।
— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) October 7, 2026
The footage has drawn a range of reactions on social media, with users commenting on the violence and the apparent lack of intervention.
“Bhagpat ki mitti mein hi yudh likha hai (Soil of Baghpat is destined for war). Remembering the unforgettable battle of bhagpat,” one user wrote.
“When people grow up too much body muscles but forget to work upon their mind then they are just capable to use their body and not the brain,” another commented. A third user wrote, “32 slaps and not one person stepped in. the gym bro code died in baghpat today.”