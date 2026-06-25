Karnataka tourist swept away by Goa waves; Baga Beach tragedy goes viral

The video filmed by the woman showed Masali enjoying the splashing water as waves crashed against the rocky stretch.

A holiday outing at Goa’s popular Baga Beach turned tragic when a tourist was swept away by powerful waves after venturing onto seaside rocks despite repeated warnings from his companion. The chilling incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Ashpaq Masali from Karnataka’s Bijapur, had travelled to Goa with a woman friend from Sangli for a vacation.

According to the Goa Police, the pair spent the day at Baga Beach, where Masali had reportedly consumed alcohol before deciding to move closer to the waves and sit on the rocks.

The video filmed by the woman showed Masali enjoying the splashing water as waves crashed against the rocky stretch. Moments later, a powerful wave pulled him into the sea.