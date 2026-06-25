Karnataka tourist swept away by Goa waves; Baga Beach tragedy goes viral

The tourist had reportedly consumed alcohol before deciding to move closer to Baga Beach waves in Goa.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 25, 2026 01:29 PM IST
Karnataka tourists swept away Goa Baga Beach viral videoThe video filmed by the woman showed Masali enjoying the splashing water as waves crashed against the rocky stretch.
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A holiday outing at Goa’s popular Baga Beach turned tragic when a tourist was swept away by powerful waves after venturing onto seaside rocks despite repeated warnings from his companion. The chilling incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Ashpaq Masali from Karnataka’s Bijapur, had travelled to Goa with a woman friend from Sangli for a vacation.

According to the Goa Police, the pair spent the day at Baga Beach, where Masali had reportedly consumed alcohol before deciding to move closer to the waves and sit on the rocks.

The video filmed by the woman showed Masali enjoying the splashing water as waves crashed against the rocky stretch. Moments later, a powerful wave pulled him into the sea.

“I was standing above on the rocks, and he was sitting closer to the waves. I told him don’t go… he had taken drinks,” the woman was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Although Masali remained afloat briefly after being dragged into the water, he was unable to fight the rough sea conditions. Bystanders and his friend immediately raised an alarm, triggering rescue efforts. His body was later recovered from the shoreline at Baga, according to the report.

Watch the video:

 

“His friends had warned him not to go and sit on the rocks, but he did not listen. He went and sat on the rocks,” a police constable said.

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The video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, prompting many users to express shock and concern.

“A rough sea can kill you no matter whether you can swim or not. What the hell was that guy doing there?” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Seeing how dumb people are actually in real life, it makes me realise this line ‘common sense is not so common’.”

A third user reacted, saying, “Oh my god, how scary visuals.”

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