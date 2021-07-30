Badshah’s ‘Channa Mereya’ song with a twist takes internet by storm

While the latest version impressed many, with many showering words of appreciation for the rappers editing skills, the clip did not sit well with many others. (Picture credit: Badshah/Instagram)

“Channa Mereya” from the 2016 movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ is a popular Bollywood song known for its poetic strains and heart touching melody. However, Indian rapper Badshah recently took the internet by storm when he came up with his own version of the song, with a ‘Badshah twist’.

The short video, shared by the singer on his Instagram, features a scene from the song– Ranbir Kapoor singing the chorus as Anushka Sharma, in her bridal attire, looking dazed. Just when Kapoor turns to the camera, in time for the chorus, a line from Badshah’s latest music ‘Baawla’ plays.

Just as fans and viewers expected the catchy and soulful line “Channa Mereya, Mereya,” “Haath utha ke hawa mein baby ghoom (lift your hands up in the air and spin)” was what they got instead.

The irony is that the video was perfectly in sync with the music, with Ranbir Kapoor appearing to sing Badshah’s lyrics.

While many were impressed with the latest version and showered words of appreciation for the rappers editing skills, the clip did not sit well with several others. They blamed the singer for ‘ruining the song’.

Watch the video here:

Responding to the video, many suspected that the video spoof was some sort of promotional strategy for Badshah’s latest album ‘Baawla’.

Watch the original video here

Released on July 28, 2021, the song features Uchana Amit and Samreen Kaur. The video on YouTube has so far garnered over 12 million views.