Saturday, January 29, 2022
‘When no one is available to play’: Video of robot playing badminton enthralls netizens

Replacing humans with Artificial Intelligence, a badminton robot is seen acing the game in a viral video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 29, 2022 3:04:47 pm
badminton robot, sports and robotics, ai and sports, robot playing badminton, Gujarat science city, Ahmedabad, indian express As onlookers curiously watch the game, a young man can be seen playing badminton with a robot as opponent in the video. (Source: ai.worldwide/ Instagram)

Games are always about the spirit of sportsmanship and competition. While sports improves one’s focus , boosts strength and stamina, the friendship one develops with teammates or competitors is irrevocable.

Replacing humans with Artificial Intelligence, a badminton robot is seen acing the game in a viral video. As onlookers curiously watch the game, a young man can be seen playing badminton with a robot as opponent. The video also shows the robot glide and hit with ease as the shuttlecock approaches its side.

Watch the video:

The short clip captioned, “Fun with AI When No one is available to play” has amazed users on Instagram. A user commented that the video was shot at the Gujarat Science City, Ahmedabad.

“It’s great for people like me who have no friends,” commented a user. The clip posted on January 4 on the Instagram handle ai.worldwide has garnered over 3,000 likes so far.

In another video uploaded on YouTube, Gujarat Science City demonstrates the badminton robot. The 1:02-minute video shows the human versus machine game. The badminton robot is a machine designed to master the badminton court with racquets as arms. The electronic eyes focus on the shuttlecock and the sensors help it find its way around the court, according to the Gujarat Science City.

