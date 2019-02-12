As Badla trailer keeps filmy buffs intrigued, it’s a hit among meme-makers too!

The trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu’s upcoming film Badla was launched on Tuesday, leaving fans intrigued. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial exuded the same vibe as his previous film Kahaani. Bollywood buffs couldn’t stop talking about it as the performances of the two lead actors looked promising enough.

Fans not only were excited as Bachchan and Pannu were teaming up again after their electrifying performance in Pink but also were hooked how the trailer gave a sneak-peak into the gripping tale. The film revolves around a murder mystery where Big B plays a lawyer, who Pannu hires for the case. While the trailer shows she has been accused of murder, she insists that she is innocent. There are various versions of the truth here, but it’s this layering of the story that makes it for an engaging thriller.

Watch the trailer here:

Naturally, the film has interesting dialogues that not only left Bachchan fans happy, it also became an instant hit among meme-markers on Twitter. Within a few hours of the trailer’s release, a few dialogues have garnered the attention of desi meme-makers. From Pannu’s line, “Main isme phasti jaa rahi hoon…(I’m getting entangled in this) to Bachchan’s dialogue, “Jo bhi tum mujhe bataoge, wahi mere liye sach hoga (Whatever you tell me, it will be the truth for me)” — all are getting meme treatment online. Sample these:

When the person who suggested engineering to you appears for Bank PO exam. #BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0H9Um1UQK9 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 12, 2019

When you ask your friend for help during exam.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SBIzca36cs — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) February 12, 2019

Husband when trying to avoid an argument with wife pic.twitter.com/1mbYY9A0NF — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) February 12, 2019

When you are not able to solve a series of maths questions.#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/0U5eV0IohK — Sheena Ailawadi (@sheenafyinglife) February 12, 2019

Me when I think I should quit Social Networking 😪#BadlaTrailer pic.twitter.com/KteYqiXvrq — Bajrangi MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 12, 2019

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla releases on March 8 this year.