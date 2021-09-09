scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Bachpan ka Pyar fame boy taps into Money Heist craze, sings ‘Bella Ciao’

As the fifth season of Spanish show Money Heist was released earlier this month, Indians can't get enough of the series' theme song 'Bella Ciao'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 2:48:23 pm
bella ciao, money heist, Bachpan ka Pyar fame boy, Bachpan ka Pyar viral video, Sahdev Dirdo, Sahdev Dirdo bella ciao, viral news, indian expressThe boy who rose to fame singing songs and even collaborated with Badshah is back.

Sahdev Dirdo may be young but he has made it big on social media with his viral video singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’. Now, the Chhattisgarh boy is back, making waves on the internet singing ‘Bella Ciao’.

Spanish show La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, is back with its final season on Netflix. The extremely popular show has garnered a lot of attention around the globe as fans wait to see how it all ends. The first part of the show’s finale came out on Friday. The show’s theme song also gained a lot of attention across the world and the Sukma boy too joined the bandwagon.

ALSO READ |As Money Heist mania grips fans, Mumbai Police band steals hearts with ‘Bella Ciao’

A protest anthem in Italy during the 19th century, the song received renewed popularity due to the Spanish television series in recent years. Indians can’t seem to get enough of the song, with some even giving it a Covid-19 twist to promote vaccination drive.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In July, Dirdo’s video broke the internet and had captured the imagination of desi memers and netizens. It inspired remixes and many posted their own lip-sync versions. The video got so much attention that the child even collaborated with Badshah, Aastha Gill, Rico to release an official song in August.

His popularity soared so much that the 10-year-old social media star was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement