Bachpan ka Pyar fame boy taps into Money Heist craze, sings ‘Bella Ciao’

Sahdev Dirdo may be young but he has made it big on social media with his viral video singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’. Now, the Chhattisgarh boy is back, making waves on the internet singing ‘Bella Ciao’.

Spanish show La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, is back with its final season on Netflix. The extremely popular show has garnered a lot of attention around the globe as fans wait to see how it all ends. The first part of the show’s finale came out on Friday. The show’s theme song also gained a lot of attention across the world and the Sukma boy too joined the bandwagon.

A protest anthem in Italy during the 19th century, the song received renewed popularity due to the Spanish television series in recent years. Indians can’t seem to get enough of the song, with some even giving it a Covid-19 twist to promote vaccination drive.

In July, Dirdo’s video broke the internet and had captured the imagination of desi memers and netizens. It inspired remixes and many posted their own lip-sync versions. The video got so much attention that the child even collaborated with Badshah, Aastha Gill, Rico to release an official song in August.

His popularity soared so much that the 10-year-old social media star was felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.