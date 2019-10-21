Bachgaya: TikTok’s latest hashtag has users grooving to ‘Apni to jaise taise’

Short video app TikTok, with its massive user base, has become immensely popular with internet users. The app has unique editing tools and a massive song library, which help users to come up with unique videos.

Recently, the Hindi song Apni Toh Jaise Taise Thodi, from the Amitabh Bachchan starer Lawaaris, seems to have inspired TikTok users to come up with comedy skits and dance routines.

Take a look at some of the videos that set the internet on fire under the #bachgaya hashtag:

The app, which was launched in 2012, gained traction worldwide after its merger with Musical.ly.