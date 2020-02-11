This Indian Express photo of #BabyKejriwal goes viral as AAP wins Delhi

Following the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, a picture of a toddler dressed as the party chief Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral on social media.
Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal at the AAP’s ITO headquarters in Delhi, the picture features the little boy sporting a moustache, spectacles and a muffler replicating the popular winter wear ensemble of Kejriwal. Once shared online, the picture instantly went viral with many gushing over the “baby Kejriwal”. The viral picture of the little boy was also posted by the official Twitter handle of AAP.
Baby Kejriwal celebrating at the AAP HQ. (Photo by @tashitobgyal)
More at https://t.co/XYlZoUMMsK pic.twitter.com/BRRTWqTAJU
With the Aam Aadmi Party all set to return for a third consecutive time and form government in New Delhi, many took to social media to congratulate while sharing the picture of “Baby Kejriwal”.
Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
Baby kejriwal
Moflar wala aa Gaya #Kejriwal #DelhiResults #ManojTiwari #DelhiPolls2020 #aapkidelhi #AAPWinningDelhi pic.twitter.com/bG1PhF0Tzx
— Anti-National Citizen of HINDU RASTRA عقبال (@inside_context) February 11, 2020
Baby Kejriwal >> Baby Yoda #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiElection2020 #DelhiResults #kejriwalphirse #AAPWinningDelhi #AAPKiDelhi pic.twitter.com/9n1qi3z274
— Avninder Singh (@avninders) February 11, 2020
This Baby Kejriwal is winning hearts.@AamAadmiParty #ArvindKejriwal #DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults #AamAadmiParty #AAPWinningDelhi pic.twitter.com/oNGi33Unw1
— axomiya.nabaprajanma (@Nabaprajanma) February 11, 2020
Okay this baby Kejriwal is melting my heart
Photo by @Sourav_RB pic.twitter.com/gXLApgoYUs
— Rahul Sabharwal (@rubberneckin) February 11, 2020
