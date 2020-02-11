This Indian Express photo of #BabyKejriwal goes viral as AAP wins Delhi

The viral picture of the little boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal was also posted by the official Twitter handle of AAP. (Photo by Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal) The viral picture of the little boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal was also posted by the official Twitter handle of AAP. (Photo by Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal)

Following the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, a picture of a toddler dressed as the party chief Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral on social media.

Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal at the AAP’s ITO headquarters in Delhi, the picture features the little boy sporting a moustache, spectacles and a muffler replicating the popular winter wear ensemble of Kejriwal. Once shared online, the picture instantly went viral with many gushing over the “baby Kejriwal”. The viral picture of the little boy was also posted by the official Twitter handle of AAP.

With the Aam Aadmi Party all set to return for a third consecutive time and form government in New Delhi, many took to social media to congratulate while sharing the picture of “Baby Kejriwal”.

Okay this baby Kejriwal is melting my heart Photo by @Sourav_RB pic.twitter.com/gXLApgoYUs — Rahul Sabharwal (@rubberneckin) February 11, 2020

