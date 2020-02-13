‘Suit up, junior’: Viral ‘#BabyKejriwal’ to attend Delhi CM’s swearing-in

Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal the little boy replicated Kejriwal’s popular winter ensemble. Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal the little boy replicated Kejriwal’s popular winter ensemble.

As Aam Aadmi Party supporters celebrated the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections which saw Arvind Kejriwal coming back to power for a third consecutive term, a toddler dressed as “baby Kejriwal” stole the show. And now, he has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister on February 16.

Several pictures of the “adorable” toddler sporting a moustache, spectacles and a muffler outside AAP’s ITO headquarters in Delhi had gone viral after they were shared by many including the AAP’s Twitter handle.

Captioned “big announcement” the official handle of the party tweeted, “Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!”

Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020

Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal, the little boy replicated Kejriwal’s popular winter ensemble. Following AAP’s win, many supporters congratulated the party while sharing the picture of the baby along with hashtags such as #BabyKejriwal, #Juniormufflerman and more.

He is damn cute. https://t.co/9TxC6O9YTO — Deep Patel (@thisisDeepPatel) February 13, 2020

This is just too cute😄😄

Baby Mufflerman https://t.co/i4i5F5ZEhx — Kusum Aroraکسم اروڑہਕੁਸੁਮ ਅਰੋੜਾ (@Arora24Kusum) February 13, 2020

Loved this gesture from @ArvindKejriwal n @AamAadmiParty

politics is always about connecting with people not to build walls amongst them https://t.co/fhrkIUROJQ — Subham mukherjee (@msubham03) February 13, 2020

