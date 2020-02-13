Follow Us:
‘Suit up, junior’: Viral ‘#BabyKejriwal’ to attend Delhi CM’s swearing-in

Following AAP's win, many supporters congratulated the party while sharing the picture of the baby along with hashtags such as #BabyKejriwal, #Juniormufflerman and more. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2020 5:23:45 pm
AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Muffler man, little kejriwal, baby kejriwal, Delhi elections, cute baby, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal the little boy replicated Kejriwal’s popular winter ensemble.

As Aam Aadmi Party supporters celebrated the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections which saw Arvind Kejriwal coming back to power for a third consecutive term, a toddler dressed as “baby Kejriwal” stole the show. And now, he has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister on February 16.

Several pictures of the “adorable” toddler sporting a moustache, spectacles and a muffler outside AAP’s ITO headquarters in Delhi had gone viral after they were shared by many including the AAP’s Twitter handle.

Captioned “big announcement” the official handle of the party tweeted, “Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!”

Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal, the little boy replicated Kejriwal’s popular winter ensemble. Following AAP’s win, many supporters congratulated the party while sharing the picture of the baby along with hashtags such as #BabyKejriwal, #Juniormufflerman and more.

