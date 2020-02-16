‘Baby Mufflerman’ at Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in goes viral again

Photographs of a little boy dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went viral online. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Photographs of a little boy dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went viral online. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

As Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday, it was “Baby Mufflerman” who stole the show at the oath-taking ceremony.

The little boy became a social media sensation moments after pictures of him replicating Kejriwal‘s winter ensemble went viral on social. Sporting a moustache, spectacles and a muffler, the boy was spotted outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s ITO headquarters in Delhi after the party’s resounding victory in the Delhi elections.

Following the popularity he gained on social media, the little boy was later invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister on February 16.

Yet again, photographs of the little boy went viral online. From calling him ‘Little Mufflerman’ to ‘Baby Kejriwal’, many including AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted pictures of the boy attending the oath ceremony.

Would have been nice if Kejriwal would have done the Lion King thing with this adorable little mufflerman here 😂😍 https://t.co/xUToXGyucO — Chandresh (@TheChandricle) February 16, 2020

‘Little Mufflerman’, the boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the oath-taking ceremony. He was officially invited by AAP pic.twitter.com/x9CEj2jXFR — Priyathosh Agnihamsa (ಕನ್ನಡವೇ ಉಸಿರು) (@priyathosh6447) February 16, 2020

